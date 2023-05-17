Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Most cars offer users a lot of space for hauling people and things, but there are times when you need a bit more room. Roof racks can add storage to a vehicle's roof, and it will stay in place while driving at high speeds. There are many different types of roof rack systems such as baskets, straps, racks, etc. Most are pretty simple to install and fit a wide variety of vehicles. Here are the best car roof racks that are currently available on Amazon.

$129.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling roof rack on Amazon

Weight capacity: 150 pounds

Easy installation

Powder coated

Built with rugged steel

Attaches to most crossbars

The MaxxHaul Roof Rack Cargo Carrier is the #1 best selling roof rack on Amazon. The mounting gear comes with the product, and installation is easy. It’s made with rugged steel and is powder coated. This cargo box can support a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 200 pounds

Includes a waterproof rooftop bag

Includes a cargo net

Built with durable powder-coated steel

Aerodynamic

The MeeFar Roof Rack Carrier Basket Universal Rooftop Carrier fits on the roof of any car. This product comes with the cargo carrier, waterproof rooftop bag and a cargo net. It’s able to support up to 200 pounds and adds aero to your car while it’s attached.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with cars with or without roof rails

Built-in non-slip mat

Ideally suited for kayaks and surfboards

Tool-free installation

Top graded EVA foam padding

This Universal Car Soft Roof Racks Carrier System is another option from the MeeFar brand for rooftop car storage. It’s built with EVA foam padding, which is a high-quality rubber. It’s easy to install and is compatible with vehicles with or without gutters. It can also be used on vehicles with or without side rails on the vehicle’s roof. This product is best for carrying kayaks, canoes, skis, snowboards and surfboards.

$189.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 150 pounds

Built with heavy-duty steel

Includes a cargo basket

Steel wind fairing Universal U-bolts that are compatible with most cars

This ARKSEN Heavy Duty Roof Rack is large and sturdy. It’s made with high-quality steel and has a black powder coating that adds weather and corrosion resistance. The steel wind fairing helps protect the cargo from wind and reduces the amount of wind noise. It’s load capacity can support up to 150 pounds.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling vehicle hard-shell carrier

Weight capacity: 110 pounds

Waterproof

4 corner locking system

Aerodynamic crossbar design

The JEGS Rooftop Cargo Carrier for Car Storage is a simple roof box for cars. It is currently ranked as the #1 best selling vehicle hard-shell carrier. It’s waterproof and has a four corner locking system to keep your cargo in place. It has an aerodynamic design that helps with fuel economy.

$499.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Stylish yet still functional

Low-profile design

Weight capacity: 150 pounds

Wind fairing included

This Thule Canyon XT Cargo Basket is stylish and functional with its low-profile design. The tubular steel shape makes this roof rack ideal for hauling cargo of various shapes and sizes. This mounting system is compatible with a wide range of vehicles such as cars, trucks and vans.

How to choose a car roof rack that’s right for you

When it comes to choosing the best car roof rack for you, there are important things to consider before making your decision. The type of car you have and whether or not the product you are interested in is compatible is the most important thing. Considering how much and how heavy your gear will be is very important as well.

How to install a car roof rack

The installation may vary depending on the brand of roof rack and the type of vehicle you are mounting it on. Most don’t require special tools, and you won’t need more than basic tools such as wrenches and screwdrivers on most occasions.

Will these roof racks work on vans and trucks?

Yes, these roof racks will work just fine with pickup trucks and vans. They can be useful for vans in need of extra storage but may not be necessary for many trucks due to the rear bed being best for hauling cargo.