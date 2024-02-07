Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you like to ride mountain bikes on trails or even just cruise down the street on a standard road bike, it's important to consider how to transport your bicycle to your starting destination. If you don’t have the space inside of your vehicle, then consider getting a bike rack. They have a simple do-it-yourself installation process and some models can fit multiple bikes at once. As far as which bike rack to choose - that decision will largely depend on the number and type of bikes you have to haul and the type of vehicle that you drive. There are hanging hitch bike racks, platform hitch, roof-mounted, trunk-mounted, truck bed, and spare tire-mounted racks. Here are 6 of the best bike racks currently available at Amazon.

$36.03 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling bicycle car rack on Amazon

Load capacity: 70 pounds

115” wide carrying arms

Holds up to 2 bikes

Foldable design

Limited warranty

This Allen Sports Deluxe Trunk Mount Rack is currently the best-selling bicycle car rack on Amazon. It can support a maximum weight of 70 lbs and holds up to two bikes at once. The foldable design makes it easier to store when not in use. A limited warranty that lasts as long as you own the product is included with your purchase.

$84.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 99 pounds

Holds up to three 33-pound bikes

Padded lower frame

Won’t fit on vehicles with rear spoilers

Limited lifetime warranty

The Tyger Auto Deluxe Trunk Mount Bicycle Rack can support up to three bikes and a maximum weight of 99 lbs. This rack is compatible with most vehicles but won’t fit on cars with rear spoilers and wings. A limited lifetime warranty comes along with your purchase.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 75 pounds

Versatile hitch receiver compatibility

Stable and compact design

Adjustable rubber straps

Mount platform style

The MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Bike Rack can support two bikes up to 37.5 pounds each to reach a maximum weight capacity of 75 pounds. This bike rack uses adjustable rubber straps and built-in locking knobs to keep your bikes upright and stable while driving.

$87.06 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 140 pounds

Fits up to 4 bikes

Collapsible design

Tie-down clamps

2” trailer hitch and adapter included

Minor assembly required

This Retrospec Lenox Bike Hitch Rack has a four bike capacity and support up to 140 pounds. This bike rack is built from weather-resistant steel and is also corrosion-resistant. This rack uses tie-down clamps and straps to secure the bikes while driving.

$119.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 70 pounds

Smart tilting design

Tray-styled loops

Safety reflector

Patented anti-wobble shank design

This BV Bike Bicycle Hitch Mount Rack Carrier can support 2 bikes simultaneously up to a max weight capacity of 70 pounds. The patented Smart Tilting Design allows this bike rack to tilt backward to prevent it from blocking the rear tailgate of your vehicle.

$198.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 40 pounds

Rooftop-mounted bike rack

Made with carbon fiber

Tool-free assembly

User-friendly

This Yakima FrontLoader Car Rooftop Mount Bike Rack supports a single bike that can be placed on the roof of a car. The rack can support a weight limit of 40 pounds with a minimum 18” crossbar. No special tools are required to assemble and place this mount.

How to choose the right bike rack

Before buying a bike rack for your car, be sure to consider the amount of bikes you plan on hauling and figure out how much they weigh. It’s also important to make sure that the rack you choose is compatible with your vehicle.

How to install a bike rack

Installing a bike rack isn’t too complicated and doesn’t require anything more than basic tools. Every rack is different so always go over the instructions or look up a video tutorial online before getting started. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Allen Global on how to install their Sports Deluxe Trunk Mount Bike Rack .