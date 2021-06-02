2022 Volkswagen Taos adds rugged Basecamp appearance package

We just drove the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for the first time a couple of weeks ago and found it to be a well executed little crossover for the most part. Today, VW is trying to broaden appeal with a new Taos Basecamp package.

It’s similar in concept to what VW did with the Atlas. Release a concept vehicle with some big ideas. Then, reveal the production package that is toned down versus what the concept offers. The Taos Basecamp package is rather simple. It adds much more aggressive front and rear fender flare cladding with integrated splash guards, lower door side plates and a Basecamp badge in the front grille. And that’s it.

It's an appearance package, as none of these upgrades will make the Taos any better off-road. All the changes are simply meant to give the Taos that adventurous, SUV look that VW hopes will attract buyers to the small crossover. What will help off-road is if you go for an all-wheel-drive Taos. That model has a couple of programmed off-road modes that could make your life slightly easier on the trail.

“Our goal is to build on the vehicle’s dynamic exterior design and provide customers with an extensive catalog of accessory options that cater directly to their desires for distinctive styling and functionality,” says Hein Schafer, VW’s senior VP of product marketing and strategy.

If you want the Basecamp package for your Taos, it’ll run you $999. The individual parts are available if you want only some of them, but the only way to acquire the Basecamp badge is by ponying up for the whole package. This package will be available this month as the Taos starts hitting dealerships.

