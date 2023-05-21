Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Electronic devices are very useful as long as they have a working battery. If you find yourself in an area with no electricity or experience a power outage, a portable power station can be a life saver. They are portable, wireless and most can charge multiple devices at a time. These backup power banks can be used for small appliances like a phone or laptop while some stations are powerful enough to power larger home appliances. Here are the best portable power stations available on Amazon.

$209.00 at Amazon

Key Features

268Wh battery

600w output

Charges from 0-80% in around 30 minutes

9 total outlets

1 Wireless charger

2 year warranty

The BLUETTI Portable Power Station has a 600w AC inverter and a 268Wh LiFePO4 battery pack. It has 9 total outlets and can charge several devices at once. This power supply can be charged from 0% to 80% in around 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in 1 hour with a standard wall outlet. It comes with a 2 year warranty.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

293Wh lithium-ion battery pack

300w output

Charges from 0-80% in about 2 hours

Lightweight and easy to carry

6 output ports

The Jackery Explorer has a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack and reaches a maximum power output of 300w. It can charge from 0% to 80% in 2 hours and reaches a full charge in 3.5 hours. This power station weighs just 7.1 pounds and is easy to move around.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

88.8Wh battery

80w output

Charges from 0-100% in 6 hours

Built-in LED flashlight

Weighs 2.1 pounds

Scratch-resistant film on the sides

The MARBERO 88Wh Portable Power Station features a 88.8Wh battery and offers a max output of 80w. The Battery Management System protects the battery pack from overheating, overloading, and prevents other electrical problems. It has a total of 6 ports. The LED flashlight makes this one of the best portable power stations for camping trips. MARBERO offers a 2-year warranty for this product.

$219.99 at Amazon

Key Features

256Wh battery capacity

Industrial-grade electronic components

Charges from 0-80% in 1.5 hours

Durable unibody design

5 year warranty

The Anker 6 port powerhouse has a 256Wh battery capacity. It’s built to have a lifespan up to 10 years and comes with a 5-year warranty. High-quality electronic components contribute to a drop-proof unibody design. It can charge from 0% to 100% in 1.5 hours with the USB-C port.

$239.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 600w output

Fast charging from 0-100% in 1 hour

Solar charge in 3 hours

6 outlets

ECOFLOW companion app

5 year warranty

The EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station River 2 has very fast charging and can go from 0% to 100% in only an hour using traditional charging methods, or 3 hours when using the optional solar panels. It has 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port and 1 car outlet. The power station comes with an ECOFLOW companion app that allows you to customize your setting and view battery life and charging times of your devices. This power station comes with a 5-year warranty.

$1,399.00 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500Wh battery capacity

2,000w output

Charges from 0-80% in 1 hour

Adaptive cooling system

Can charges 12 devices at once

UPS auto-switch

2 year warranty

The GROWATT Portable Power Station Infinity 1500 is extremely powerful and versatile. It has a high-capacity 1,500Wh lithium-ion battery and has a maximum output of 2,000w. It can charge from 0% to 100% in 2 hours. The top of the power station has a built-in wireless charger and can be used to charge multiple devices simultaneously. This power station comes with a 2 year warranty that will cover any quality issues.

Pros and cons of portable power stations

Portable power sources provide many valuable features. They are a practical and environmentally friendly way to power your devices on the go or in the case of a power outage. They're also great to bring along when going on camping trips or off-grid. Most can charge many devices at once, and the station itself can be charged through an AC outlet, car charger port or even with solar panels. The biggest drawback is the need to keep the device charged in order to use it for other devices — if you have an outage and it's not charged, then you’re out of luck.

Are portable generators and portable power stations the same?

Gas-powered generators convert gasoline, fuel or propane into electrical energy. Portable power stations store electricity in their internal battery so it can be used later. According to Generator Bible, portable power stations provide up to 1,000w on average while generators provide from 1,000w up to 20,000w. Portable power stations tend to cost less than generators on average.

Can a portable power station power a home?

In order to power a house, it will take an average of 5,000 to 7,500 watts from your power station or generator according to LCEC. With a more powerful power station it can be done, but it's not likely with smaller and portable models.

Can a car battery be charged with a portable power station?

A standard ICE car battery can be jump started if you have a jumper cable adapter for your power station. EV’s can’t be charged with portable power stations because they don’t have the power to charge their traction batteries.