New Ford Mustang incoming; driving the Tesla Model S Plaid | Autoblog Podcast #746

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. We're fast approaching the reveal of the 2024 Ford Mustang, and we talk about what we know so far. We also discuss what's next for the Chrysler 300, McLaren is mulling an electric crossover, we've got more Civic Type R details, and Mitsubishi's Ralliart sub-brand is making its return to America. We've been driving a Tesla Model S Plaid, Kia Sportage X-Pro and Kia EV6, and we give our final thoughts on our long-term loan of a Hyundai Palisade. Finally, we dip into the mailbag to help a listener choose a new sporty car in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #746

