Everything we know about the 2024 Ford Mustang

Rumors about what a next-generation Ford Mustang will and won’t be fly around for years prior to the car’s debut. This upcoming seventh generation is no exception, but the speculation will soon be put to rest when Ford officially reveals the car at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14.

In preparation for the big reveal, we’re gathering together everything we know about the new 2024 Mustang in one handy place. As we approach the day, we’ll continually update this post with any new teasers and information gleaned, so make sure to check back in for the latest news concerning what Ford is internally calling the “S650” generation of Mustang.

Starting with what we know, Ford has confirmed that the new Mustang will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. It said as much via a teaser that included a six-speed shift pattern inside the letter “O.”

Ford hasn’t had any massive slip-ups when it comes to Mustang design leaks for the seventh generation, so these shrouded spy photos are about as good as it gets to seeing what the new car will look like. The camo on this prototype is extensive, but we can see the lines of a long-hood, 2+2 coupe lurking under all that vinyl and fabric.