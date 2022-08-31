2023 Honda Civic Type R power figures and more revealed

Honda revealed the 2023 Civic Type R just over a month ago with some preliminary details. Today, Honda is getting much deeper into what’s new and providing a ton of specs to pore over. Plus, there are a bunch of new pics in the above gallery for you to peruse — almost every color available is represented.

To start, we finally have official U.S.-spec power figures from the revised 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This Type R is rated at 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, representing increases of 9 and 15 respectively. Honda says the extra power and torque comes courtesy of a redesigned turbocharger, intake and exhaust system. The turbo features newly shaped and sized turbine blades, and Honda says that this combined with a better flowing intake enables the turbo to generate pressure over a wider range. As for the exhaust, it features an active exhaust valve that opens up at higher rpm, emitting a louder sound.

In an effort to cool the more powerful engine, Honda says the new Type R features a larger grille opening than before, a bigger radiator and a larger-diameter fan. Enhanced cooling for track use was one of the big targets for the previous-gen Type R’s refresh, so we like to see that Honda has made it a priority right out of the gate with this new Type R.

The only transmission available is a six-speed manual. The gearbox is improved from the previous six-speed with a new high-rigidity lever and an “optimized shift gate pattern” for a “hyper-precise gear change.” It also gets a lighter flywheel and a rev-match system.

Chassis specs and suspension changes are in this info drop, and just like the non-R Civic Hatchback, it’s sporting a 107.7-inch wheelbase — that’s up 1.4 inches from the previous generation. The front track is 1 inch wider and the rear track is 0.75 inch wider than the old R, too. Honda’s magical dual-axis strut front suspension design that makes torque steer disappear is back, but it’s been re-tuned for this generation. The multilink rear suspension is re-tuned, too, and Honda claims these changes in front and rear improve straight-line stability and steering feel.

It’s all riding on new 19-inch matte black wheels that make use of what Honda calls a “reverse rim” design meant to improve the stability of the tire contact patch when under load. These wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring 265-section-width at all four corners — that’s 20 mm more than before. Hidden behind the wheels are two-piece front brake rotors, and the braking system as a whole is optimized with a re-tuned brake booster. Brake cooling is also improved, and Honda says it’s made improvements in both feel and controllability.

Honda says this new Type R is both more aerodynamically efficient and provides more downforce than the previous generation. All of the aero — like the new rear wing and rear diffuser — was designed with input from development members of the HRD Sakura Super GT racing team.

As for the interior, Honda says occupants sit lower than before, but also claims enhanced visibility thanks to thinner A-pillars, relocated side mirrors and a lower hood. The red sport seats are lighter and feature “suede-effect” upholstery for extra grip on track. Those red seats are the only color option inside, and the same goes for that scorching red carpet. Interior tech is getting a massive boost in line with the regular Civic Hatchback, so you’ll find a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a Bose Centerpoint premium audio system, digital gauge cluster with multiple view modes, new drive mode control with a customizable “Individual” mode and an updated version of Honda’s LogR Performance Datalogger.

Beyond all the above details, Honda had nothing else new to share that we haven’t already covered in the car’s initial reveal. That means there is still no price. Yes, we’re disappointed, too. Honda says this Type R’s engine will be built at Honda’s Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, but the vehicle will be assembled at the Yorii Plant in Japan. It will launch in the fall, and Honda says to expect pricing and even more details to be available as we near the full launch.

