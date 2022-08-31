Ralliart returns to America for 2023

Mitsubishi announced Wednesday that its storied Ralliart nameplate will return to showrooms for the 2023 model year. The company let slip that its performance sub-brand would make a comeback more than a year ago and even revived it for a show car in Tokyo, but this is the first example of a for-real product shipping with Ralliart branding since it was kicked to the curb in 2010 — years before the compact Lancer it most famously graced was formally discontinued.

For now at least, it appears Ralliart will be a largely aesthetic makeover, with alterations limited to "unique body effects, graphics and other rally-inspired touches." We wouldn't be surprised to see larger wheels, sportier tires and perhaps even some suspension adjustments enter the mix down the line, but for now, Mitsubishi seems content to set modest expectations. Look for variants of the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Mirage, all of which will be built in "limited" numbers.

Elsewhere in 2023 model year news, the Mirage is losing its manual transmission option in favor of a standard CVT, and its base price will increase by $1,600 accordingly. The Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross will now come standard with AWD, and the latter's base price will increase to $27,140 (including $1,345 for destination). Mitsubishi says more pricing and trim information for the lineup will be provided at a later date, along with more information about the new Outlander plug-in hybrid; the car itself will arrive in showrooms in Q4.

