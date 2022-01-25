One of the key pieces of the 2022 Kia EV6 puzzle is finally here: pricing. The base model, called Light, comes with the 58-kWh battery pack for a range of 232 miles. It also gets a single rear motor making 167 horsepower. It starts at $42,115, including destination charge. It's eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which brings the effective price down to $34,615. Rebates in other states will bring that price down further.

Above the Light are the Wind and GT-Line models, which get the larger 77.4-kWh battery pack. They're offered with either a single rear motor that makes 225 hp, or dual motors and all-wheel drive that together make 320 hp. With a single motor, range for the big-battery models is 310 miles, and dual motors drop range to 274 miles. Pricing, as well as other specifications, haven't been released for the high-performance GT, yet. The EV6 line's pricing so far is listed below:

Light: $42,115

$42,115 Wind RWD: $48,215

$48,215 Wind Dual Motor AWD: $52,115

$52,115 GT-Line RWD: $52,415

$52,415 GT-Line Dual Motor AWD: $57,115

This pricing makes the Kia EV6 a tad more expensive than its platform-mate, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which starts at $40,925. The $41,955 VW ID.4 is close to the Kia, though cheaper by a couple hundred bucks. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, though, is more expensive than the Kia, starting at $44,995. But when comparing all-wheel-drive variants, the Kia is more expensive than all of these competitors. Full-range Nissan Ariya pricing has yet to be announced, so we're not sure exactly how it fits in with these vehicles.

Kia expects the EV6 will reach dealers in just a few weeks (our review of it is also coming soon) and will be "eligible for sale in all 50 states." We take that to mean that it won't be restricted to just a portion of the country to begin with.

