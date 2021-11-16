The path to production for the 2023 Nissan Ariya has felt like a long one, but it's well and truly over, as signaled by the fact there's official pricing, and you can now reserve one. Nissan is taking a page from the Hummer EV playbook in only offering a select few combinations to begin with, with additional variations going on sale later.

For now, the entry-level model is the front-wheel-drive Venture+. It starts at $47,950, and although it's the base model, it has the longest range at 300 miles. That comes from the liquid-cooled 87-kWh (usable) battery pack. It has a single electric motor sending 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. It comes standard with a CCS port for DC fast charging up to 130 kW, as well. Standard features include LED lighting, 19-inch wheels, manual-adjustable cloth seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument screen, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, ProPilot Assist adaptive cruise control and lane-centering and blind-spot monitoring.

Moving up to Evolve+ gets you the exact same powertrain, but range dips to 285 miles. The price also increases to $50,125. In exchange for the extra cash, you get a panoramic sunroof, power hatch, fog lights, power front seats, automatic wipers, wireless phone charging and a rearview mirror screen.

Premiere starts at $54,625 and has the same range and power specs as the Evolve+. It includes the hands-free ProPilot Assist 2.0 driving system, similar to GM's Super Cruise and Ford's BlueCruise. It also comes with unique wheel colors and illuminated side sills.

Topping the range is the Platinum+ e-4ORCE with a base price of $60,125. This gets the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain making 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Range drops to 265 miles for this potent package. It's more lavishly appointed with power-adjustable Nappa leather seats with memory and cooling, power-adjustable mirrors and steering wheel with memory, active noise canceling, a motion-activated power hatch and a Bose 10-speaker sound system.

There will be additional models offered in the near future, some of which will be available with a smaller 63-kWh (usable) battery and 214-horsepower motor. Those will likely carry lower prices. It should be possible to add the high-output all-wheel-drive powertrain to lower trims later, too.

If any of these initial offerings interest you, Nissan is able to take your reservations. The Premiere in particular is only available via reservation. Reservations require a refundable $500 deposit. The first 10,000 people to reserve an Ariya will also get a two-year membership to EVgo with a $500 charging credit. For the time being, Nissans still qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, too.

The first Ariyas to be delivered will be the front-wheel-drive versions starting next fall. All-wheel-drive models will follow later that fall.

Related video: