Infiniti will offer free wireless Apple CarPlay upgrades for 2020-2021 cars

Owners of 2020-2021 Infiniti products with Apple CarPlay should be happy to hear this news. Infiniti just announced that owners of those vehicles are now eligible for a free upgrade to wireless Apple CarPlay.

The list of eligible models includes 2020-2021 Q50, Q60, QX50 and QX80. All of those vehicles already have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but they operate via a wired connection only. This upgrade will make it such that you no longer have to plug into your Lightning cable to have Apple CarPlay splashed across the screen.

If you own any of the above vehicles, we’d recommend getting a service appointment to have the upgrade installed — the update is said to take less than an hour. Infiniti says the complimentary software update will be available from now until March 31, 2022. Basically, get it while you can.

We’ve asked Infiniti if a similar upgrade was coming for Android users, as many other manufacturers offer wireless Android Auto in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay. All a spokesperson would say is that "Infiniti is looking at Android Auto for future vehicle integration." The lack of wireless Android Auto will be affecting about 20% of Infiniti owners, as even Infiniti approximates that 20% of its luxury buyers are not Apple users. At the very least, those owners will still have wired Android Auto.

