2022 Infiniti Q50 adds standard features, drops base trim

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 is nearly unchanged for the new model year. The only really substantial changes are a couple new interior features. Apple CarPlay can now be used wirelessly, and is standard along with wired Android Auto compatibility. Your streamed tunes also play through a standard Bose 16-speaker sound system. Additionally, all Q50 models come with real leather upholstery, power memory seats and power tilting and telescoping steering column.

The trim line-up also gets a tweak. The base Pure trim has been eliminated, leaving just three trim levels: Luxe, Sensory and Red Sport 400. Engine and drivetrain options are the same, with the standard engine being a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 300 horsepower. The Red Sport 400 gets a 400-horsepower version of the engine along with brake and suspension upgrades. Both engines use a seven-speed automatic transmission and can be paired with rear- or all-wheel drive.

With the loss of the Pure trim, the base price has naturally jumped. The new starting point is the $43,125 Luxe, which is also $300 more than last year's Luxe. The Sensory starts at $48,825, and the Red Sport 400 starts at $56,975, each trim costing $100 more than last year. The 2022 Q50 models will arrive at dealers this month.

