Infiniti has released pricing for the 2021 QX80, and the brand's range-topping SUV sails into the new model year with revisions to its trim lineup and minor equipment changes. The starting price of the QX80 rises, but the asking price for the fanciest version is lower for 2021.

The entry-level QX80 is again the Luxe, and in rear-wheel-drive form, it starts at $70,445 (with $1,395 destination) or $73,545 with all-wheel drive. Both figures represent an increase of $2,300 over 2020. A new middle-level trim is the Premium Select, and it steps in for last year's Edition 30 model, featuring that version's dark-chrome exterior accents and 22-inch wheels. Prices for the QX80 Premium Select are $74,745 (RWD) and $77,845 (AWD), which are $3,100 more than last year.

For those with a hankering for the very finest of QX80s, however, the news is better. In place of last year's Limited, the new range-topper is the Sensory, which includes Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control System. The Sensory is $81,595 with rear-wheel drive and $84,695 with AWD. And while that's not cheap, it's some $8,000 less than what Infiniti was asking for the 2020 Limited.

The big tech news for 2021 is the Infiniti's rear camera mirror has higher resolution and a larger viewing surface. Previously standard on the top trim, it's now included on all models. Last year saw the arrival of larger display screens in the dash and the instrument cluster. No changes are on hand in the engine room, where the QX80 continues to be motivated by Nissan's 5.6-liter V8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, dispatched by a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2021 Infiniti QX80 is on sale now.

