The 2021 Infiniti QX50 is out, and Infiniti has made a couple changes of note. Most of them are equipment related, but the luxury crossover’s price is going up this year, too.

A base QX50 Pure is $700 more expensive this for 2021, with the new total being $38,975. That gets you the front-wheel-drive model. If you want all-wheel drive, that’ll be another $2,000. For your extra coin, Infiniti has added a Wi-Fi hotspot, acoustic laminated front side glass, rear seat-mounted side-impact airbags and a new automatic emergency call system for when the vehicle is involved in a collision. All those features are standard across every QX50.

More features are also added to the $42,525 Luxe trim as standard equipment. You now get heated front seats and ProPilot Assist. There’s also a new $1,200 Appearance Package that is exclusively available on this trim. It adds 20-inch black-painted wheels, black mirror caps, black mesh grille, dark chrome exterior accents and a graphite headliner. Photos of this package can be seen in the monochromatic montage below.

The price increases can be seen across the whole line. Even the Autograph (top trim) is up by $350 this year to $55,225. Tiny equipment bumps come along with these price increases. For example, the Essential trim adds the head-up display for no cost, and the Autograph trim adds Infiniti’s Direct Adaptive Steering system.

The 2021 QX50 is in dealers and on sale now.

