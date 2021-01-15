2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Review | Aging gracefully

What are the performance and fuel economy? There are four powertrains available for the GLC-Class, all of which are indicated with the different model names. The GLC 300 has a 2.0-liter inline-four, which produces 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, but "4Matic" all-wheel drive is an option. Mercedes says the GLC 300 will go from 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is quick for the segment. Fuel economy is 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive – 4Matic is basically the same at 21/28/23. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 good for 385 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. An AMG-tuned nine-speed automatic and 4Matic are standard. Mercedes claims a 4.7-second 0-60 time, while EPA fuel economy estimates are 18/24/20. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is the only compact luxury SUV that offers a V8 engine, a hand-built 4.0-liter turbocharged unit that pumps out 469 hp and 479 lb-ft (the Coupe is offered with an even-more-powerful 63 S version). The 0-60 estimate is 3.8 seconds. Wow. Fuel economy isn't actually much worse than the 43 at 15/22/17. Finally, there's the GLC 350e 4Matic plug-in hybrid. It produces a total combined output of 315 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Its 0-60 time is an estimated 5.6 seconds. EPA figures for '21 weren't available at the time of this writing, but the 2020 version was estimated to go 22 miles on a charge with an 68 mile-per-gallon-equivalent rating.

What's the GLC like to drive? Although it's now been around a while, the GLC remains one of the most refined and well-executed vehicles in its segment. There's a solidity and poise to the way it moves down the road, ably swallowing up bumps yet maintaining composure around corners, feeling more like a C-Class hatchback than a small SUV. Its steering is communicative, quick and fluid in its motion with weighting that feels natural. Throttle and brake response are excellent as well. In short, it drives like a proper modern Mercedes, not a small SUV slapped together using bits and pieces from other vehicles. The vast majority of GLC buyers will end up with the GLC 300, which means you'll get a smooth and powerful turbocharged four-cylinder. Admittedly, it exists in a segment rife with smooth-and-powerful turbo-fours, so it's not like it represents any great advantage. The other GLCs are a different matter. We have yet to drive the plug-in hybrid GLC 350e, but we suspect that like the Volvo XC60 Recharge and Audi Q5 PHEV, its combination of more power and all-electric range (not to mention hefty tax incentives) mean you should give it serious consideration. On the other end of the spectrum there's the mighty AMG GLC 63, which you can fully read about in our first drive review. Its fire-breathing V8 flies in rarified air with the Porsche Macan Turbo, Jaguar F-Pace SVR and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. They're all bonkers-powerful with astonishing performance capability for compact SUVs. The more reasonable upgrade is the AMG 43. It sharpens the GLC's reflexes and makes the ride firmer courtesy changes to the suspension (which can be further upgraded with air springs). Its acceleration is a substantial improvement over the base GLC, but it's also not absurd overkill like the 63. There aren't many competitors at its performance level or price, either, but against a BMW X3 M40i or Audi SQ5, the GLC 43 could easily be chosen as pick of the litter. What more can I read about the Mercedes GLC? 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 First Drive Our first drive in the new GLC 300 highlights in-depth all the changes for 2020.

