2021 Audi Q5 First Drive | Mid-cycle retrofit

Audi's volume seller hasn't been playing with a full deck. You see, the Q5 was redesigned before Audi introduced its latest MIB 3 infotainment system and updated design language that features angrier grilles differentiated by model and accented in matte silver trim. As a result, taking a peak at the other Audis in the showroom would quickly reveal the Q5 to be behind the times. The updated 2021 Audi Q5 changes that, but only to a point. Since there aren't any significant mechanical updates, we'll table the driving experience for a moment and focus instead on that infotainment system, since the majority of changes, benefits and detriments are directly associated with it. Although MIB 3 brings with it faster processing speeds, higher-resolution graphics, natural voice commands and a larger standard central display (10.1 inches), it's the switch to a touchscreen interface that makes the biggest difference.

As in those other, newer Audi models, the touchscreen is an impressive unit. Actually, "press screen" is probably a more accurate term since it a requires a more dedicated press that engages the icon you want with a reassuring haptic response and a click not unlike you get with the brand's high-quality switchgear. This also makes it 100% reactive to gloved hands and ultimately more like regular-old physical buttons. Yet, the Q5 keeps more of those regular-old physical buttons than its more recently redesigned siblings. Specifically, it keeps physical climate controls rather than switching to a second touchscreen as in the A6, Q8, e-Tron, etc. The reason is the Q5's older architecture just isn't compatible, but honestly, we can't say you'll miss the second screen. It's pointlessly showy and our staff unanimously prefers the buttons and knobs anyway. By switching the infotainment system to a touchscreen, however, the old MMI controller and surrounding menu buttons have been removed from the center console. In their place is nothing – just a hole big enough for a Kleenex packet. It's as vestigial as it looks. A bin a few inches forward is similarly only big enough for a Kleenex packet and therefore too small for any smartphone sold in the last decade, which seems like a missed opportunity given that it’s adjacent to a USB port. A third, skinny bin to the right of the shifter can hold a phone, but is not adjacent to a USB port. Wireless charging is available, but herein lies another problem. It's on a sliding tray that covers the cupholders or slides back into the small under-armrest bin, thereby crushing larger items in that bin. Basically, the whole thing needed a re-do – both to better utilize the space vacated by the MMI controls as well as correct existing flaws. It's a surprisingly half-hearted effort on Audi's part and it’s not the only one. The wood trim is unconvincing compared to past Audi efforts, and the plastics quality on the center console and doors is substandard for the brand as well as the compact luxury segment. The pieces look and feel like they were sourced from Volkswagen. The interior even smells a bit like a Volkswagen, though that's more an observation than a problem.

There are other changes for 2021. The styling has been tweaked, but said tweaking differs by powertrain. We'll leave the image below to explain the front fascia differences. At the rear, the lower bumper and exhaust is the key differentiator: the 45 TFSI has hidden exhausts, the plug-in hybrid ironically has them visible and the SQ5 has quad round pipes. Updated features include the available Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel upgraded to 1080p HD from 720i, the head-up display gaining full-color capability and new Matrix LED headlight upgrades that feature unique "animations" in various parked circumstances. Apple CarPlay also gets wireless capability (Android Auto remains wired). Now standard are three-zone climate control plus blind-spot and lane-departure warnings, a vehicle exit warning and a camera-based automatic front and rear emergency braking system. Adaptive cruise control and active lane assist arrive with the Premium Plus package.