2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review | A decade of greatness

When Chrysler, or whatever they're calling it these days, gets a vehicle right, it has no problem letting it ride for as long as possible. Updates and additions are the name of the game rather than clean-sheet redos. That's exactly the case with 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which represents the 10th year of a generation that got things right from the very beginning. Timeless style, well-rounded on-road manners, real-deal off-road capability, and a broad array of diverse models have kept it fresh, distinctive and competitive ever since. Key updates have helped, too, though there's been nothing significant in the past two years.

The result is a midsize SUV unlike any other. The Grand Cherokee can just as easily compete with suburban-bound midsize crossovers like the Chevrolet Blazer or VW Atlas Cross Sport as it can the off-road-warrior Toyota 4Runner, luxurious Land Rovers and Lincolns, or the ultra-high-performance BMW X5M.

Of course, there's no escaping that the Grand Cherokee is indeed 10 years old. Its various subpar safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety definitely show its advanced age, while its interior materials, design and technology aren't up to Chrysler's latest standards seen in the Wrangler, Ram 1500, Chrysler Pacifica and upcoming Grand Wagoneer. So while it's still competitive, next year's clean-sheet redo still will be welcome.

What's new for 2021?

There are no major changes for '21. The new Laredo X (pictured above in the lead slide) adds some extra luxury features at a reasonable price to the standard Laredo and there's an 80th Anniversary Edition, based on the Limited, which comes with dark gray trim inside and out along with special badging (obviously) and the ProTech II package of driver assistance tech. You know, just like the Jeeps G.I.'s drove 80 years ago.

What's the Grand Cherokee interior and in-car technology like?

The Grand Cherokee’s interior is a bit of a mixed bag. In top-level trims like the Summit, it’s swathed in luxurious leather and wood trim, and in SRT and Trackhawk guise, its heavily bolstered seats and track-focused technology package feel like they were borrowed from high-performance Challenger models (because they were). But Grand Cherokee Laredo models at the lower end of the spectrum can feel plasticky and bare – a natural result when the model line is stretched across seven trim levels plus special sub-trims and packages.

Most Grand Cherokees bought by consumers will fall into the middle of the range. A 7-inch screen featuring Jeep/Chrysler’s excellent Uconnect infotainment system is upgraded to 8.4 inches around the point the vehicle crosses the $40,000 price threshold. This system also includes, and performs well with, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How big is the Grand Cherokee?

Size-wise, Jeep’s range-topping SUV is a bit of an odd duck. In terms of interior roominess, it lines up against style-first crossovers like the Chevy Blazer and Nissan Murano. In terms of functionality and likely cross-shoppers, the Toyota 4Runner is a better comparison, and the Grand Cherokee compares favorably with that SUV in headroom, shoulder room and legroom. However, its cargo space falls considerably behind the Toyota 4Runner, which also offers optional third-row seating.

In the real world, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee seats four adults in reasonable comfort and has adequate cargo space for that quartet to pack enough stuff for a week away. That said, buyers who plan to take extended road trips and/or put a priority on cargo space might be better served by the 4Runner as well as more spacious crossovers like the Honda Passport and the three-row Kia Telluride.