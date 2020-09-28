Jeep is bringing back the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee for the 2021 model year. While there are no major changes to report, the lineup loses some variants and gains a value-packed trim level named Laredo X.

2021 marks the end of the Upland, Altitude, and North Edition models that were offered through 2020. Jeep positioned the Laredo X a step above the entry-level Laredo E model and aimed it at motorists who want comfort without drifting into luxury territory, and who don't need the power of a V8 engine. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels, suede upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a remote engine starter, and a power-operated hatch. It's equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect infotainment system, and motorists can keep bigger devices juiced up on-the-move thanks to a 115-volt power outlet, according to Mopar Insiders.

Power for the Laredo X comes from Jeep's venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which makes 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep priced the 2021 Grand Cherokee Laredo X at $38,995 with rear-wheel drive, or $40,995 with four-wheel drive. Both figures include a mandatory $1,495 destination charge. For context, the cheapest 2021 Grand Cherokee is the Laredo E, which starts at $35,695, while the next trim up is the Limited that starts at $41,895. At the top end of the range, the hot-rodded, Hellcat-powered Trackhawk model carries a base price of $89,390.

Shoppers have several standalone options to choose from, including a full-size spare tire ($150), additional paint colors ($245; white is standard), and an engine block heater ($95). Option packages are on the menu, too.

The ProTech II package ($875) bundles advanced brake assist, automatic high beams, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. The Premium Lighting Group ($995) adds automatic high beams, bi-Xenon HID headlights, front LED fog lights, and LED daytime running lights. The Altitude Appearance Package ($1,250) consists of 20-inch wheels on all-season tires, tinted rear lights, plus a blend of body-colored and gloss black trim. Finally, the Sun and Sound Group ($1,595) includes a 506-watt amp, nine speakers plus a subwoofer, an active noise control system, and a power sunroof, while the Trailer-Tow Group IV ($995) brings a 180-amp alternator, a specific wiring harness, a full-size spare, a load-leveling rear suspension, and, of course, a hitch receiver.

