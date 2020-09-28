Jeep is bringing back the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee for the 2021 model year. While there are no major changes to report, the lineup loses some variants and gains a value-packed trim level named Laredo X.
2021 marks the end of the Upland, Altitude, and North Edition models that were offered through 2020. Jeep positioned the Laredo X a step above the entry-level Laredo E model and aimed it at motorists who want comfort without drifting into luxury territory, and who don't need the power of a V8 engine. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels, suede upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a remote engine starter, and a power-operated hatch. It's equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect infotainment system, and motorists can keep bigger devices juiced up on-the-move thanks to a 115-volt power outlet, according to Mopar Insiders.
Power for the Laredo X comes from Jeep's venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which makes 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Jeep priced the 2021 Grand Cherokee Laredo X at $38,995 with rear-wheel drive, or $40,995 with four-wheel drive. Both figures include a mandatory $1,495 destination charge. For context, the cheapest 2021 Grand Cherokee is the Laredo E, which starts at $35,695, while the next trim up is the Limited that starts at $41,895. At the top end of the range, the hot-rodded, Hellcat-powered Trackhawk model carries a base price of $89,390.
Shoppers have several standalone options to choose from, including a full-size spare tire ($150), additional paint colors ($245; white is standard), and an engine block heater ($95). Option packages are on the menu, too.
The ProTech II package ($875) bundles advanced brake assist, automatic high beams, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. The Premium Lighting Group ($995) adds automatic high beams, bi-Xenon HID headlights, front LED fog lights, and LED daytime running lights. The Altitude Appearance Package ($1,250) consists of 20-inch wheels on all-season tires, tinted rear lights, plus a blend of body-colored and gloss black trim. Finally, the Sun and Sound Group ($1,595) includes a 506-watt amp, nine speakers plus a subwoofer, an active noise control system, and a power sunroof, while the Trailer-Tow Group IV ($995) brings a 180-amp alternator, a specific wiring harness, a full-size spare, a load-leveling rear suspension, and, of course, a hitch receiver.
What's next?
Called WK2 internally, the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee will likely retire at the end of the 2021 model year. Jeep is almost done developing its replacement, and the SUV should make its official debut in 2020. When it lands, it will be offered with two or three rows of seats (the latter configuration will be a first in the nameplate's decades-long history), a wide panoply of engines, and more technology inside, including a 12-inch touchscreen.
The Grand Cherokee will lose its flagship positioning shortly after it's unveiled. Jeep is preparing to release a bigger, body-on-frame SUV that will resurrect the Grand Wagoneer nameplate. It made its debut as a close-to-production concept in September 2020, and it's expected to reach showrooms in 2021 for the 2022 model year.