Gordon Gekko may have given us the epigram that “Greed is good,” but the suspender-clad scumbag of 1987’s “Wall Street” couldn’t have imagined the modern performance SUV and the people who spend six figures to have it all: Track-level performance, rich luxury, family seating and all-wheel-drive capability.

I requisition an X6 M Competition at our Scottsdale hotel, the third generation of the slant-roofed crossover that — as with many BMW’s — started off controversial but quickly spawned imitators as other automakers figured out that not every SUV has to look like the bus to Dullsville. It’s still an unconscionable brute. Appropriately, mine is the color of a fresh bruise, or maybe a fresh eggplant, a variable shade called Ametrin Metallic (a $1,950 option) that appears nearly black in low light. An M-specific double-kidney grille is striped with black double bars, spaced so widely I can nearly squeeze my arm through, the better to direct air to a near-naked central radiator. Dual inlets in the 3D-contoured front apron feed an optimized track cooling system, with air-breathing gills in front fenders. Blue-caliper M Compound brakes peek through wheels. Lightweight forged, staggered-sized wheels measuring 21 inches front, 22 rear are standard on Competition versions and optional on base models. A slim liftgate spoiler spans the rear, along with an M exhaust with four 100-mm outlets.

Burbling away from the hotel, the X6 M proves surprisingly hushed and docile with adjustable systems set to various Comfort and Efficiency modes. Most passengers would never suspect there’s a pavement-eating monster below the hood, with a 7,200-rpm redline and spanking throttle response, aided by turbos cozied within cylinder banks. Electric flaps and high-capacity silencers muffle that monster — for now. I settle into those M seats, a visual and ergonomic highlight with their thick-padded integrated headrests; black inserts shaped like cobras (the snake, not the Ford); and powered, winged bolsters that squeeze torsos tight during high-g antics.

BMW’s latest displays and interfaces are among the best in the luxury game, from its richly informative head-up unit to the iDrive 7.0 system and Live Cockpit Professional’s conjoined 12.3-inch displays. The rest is a rich, if somewhat busy, assemblage of glossy carbon fiber, metal and Alcantara. Slipping through traffic, I suddenly notice new, Tesla-style animations of surrounding cars in the driver’s display. (In a bit of Bavarian dreaming, the animated cars are all BMW sedans). The Competition models’ shifter is the best lever BMW has offered in some time, a saddle horn of metal and leather, with an embossed M logo and red-and-blue stitching to match the steering wheel and seat belts. It’s worlds better than the fussy, medical-looking wand that marred many previous Bimmers. That lever controls an eight-speed, M Steptronic transmission, with steering-wheel paddles and three DriveLogic settings.

Stippled pavement sends a dull roar into the cabin from enormous Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, which is promptly drowned out by the sparkling Bowers & Wilkins audio system. There’s some ride crustiness, even in the Comfort setting. On the other end of the spectrum, the suspension’s Sport Plus setting seems utterly superfluous, aside from glassy racetracks where virtually no owner will tread. A familiar array of adjustments tailor the engine response, adaptive suspension, steering, and an M-specific AWD system that largely sidelines the front wheels until their contributions are required. Thank goodness for two red M buttons atop the steering-wheel spokes, which cut through programming clutter to store a pair of macro settings.

The complex, spectacularly effective Active M Differential apportions torque between rear wheels, and of course there’s active roll stabilization. They all do their David-Copperfield-best to make this 5,375-pound SUV (5,425 pounds for the X5 M) drive like a smaller sport sedan. The newest twiddling opportunity is a by-wire braking system — yep, there’s no physical connection between the pedal and the stoppers — that’s decisively more linear and natural-feeling than the godawful brakes on the Alfa Stelvio. The brakes’ Comfort setting seems great for showing mercy to back-seat passengers. A Sport setting brings a noticeably more-aggressive braking map as the pedal spans its travel.