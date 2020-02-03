Mechanically, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner is pretty much the same truck that debuted a decade ago. For better, that means it has the rugged body-on-frame chassis, capable suspension, ample clearances and sterling reliability that have made the 4Runner a darling of off-roaders everywhere (or just folks who want to look the part, which is cool, we won't judge). The boxy body and abundant interior space have stood the test of time as well.

For worse, though, the carry-over engine has less power than a V6 Camry, the transmission has five (!) fewer gears than a Ford Explorer's, and to call the on-road handling "imprecise" would be an understatement. It even gets worse with the TRD Pro's all-terrain tires. Yet, the "for worse" list gets much smaller for 2020 as the 4Runner adds a multitude of much-needed infotainment and safety tech advancements. Although none are unique, they nevertheless eliminate reasons why you might've passed on the 4Runner before (or bought a used one instead). Instead, you're left to determine whether you're willing to live with the performance, fuel economy, on-road handling and interior noise tradeoffs. Admittedly, they're common for any off-road-oriented SUV but are also reasons why someone might want to consider a crossover like a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Honda Passport instead.

What's new for 2020?

Every 4Runner now comes standard with accident avoidance technologies – they were previously unavailable. The standard touchscreen has grown to a more conventional 8 inches while bringing with it Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa capability. There are also a pair of rear seat USB ports and most trims get another previously unavailable features: proximity entry and push-button start.

That's not all for 2020, however. There's a new Venture Edition that adds darkened exterior trim, unique wheels and a Yakima roof rack to the TRD Off-Road Premium. Finally, the TRD Pro trim loses its Voodoo Blue color option (boo!) but gains Army Green for 2020 (yay!).

Photos by James Riswick

What's the 4Runner's interior and in-car technology like?

The standard touchscreen grows nearly 2 inches for 2020, which makes a massive difference. It's easier to read and use as a result, while further benefiting from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Admittedly, that's nothing special these days, but their omission and the rinky-dink old screen were major reasons the 4Runner seemed so antiquated before.

Now, it just seems antiquated because of a blocky design that dates back a decade and plastics that probably shouldn't be in a vehicle that can cost more than $50,000. A RAV4 is nicer in some places. The various small bins and cubbies are also just a little too small for modern devices having clearly been designed when we carried around flip phones and iPods. There's even old-school switchgear like the roller heated seat controls and the one-blink-only turn signal that constantly remind you of its age.

Nevertheless, it's all put together quite well, controls are logically placed and there's certainly something to be said for a rugged off-road vehicle that has a rugged interior.

Photos by James Riswick

How big is the 4Runner?

Here is an area where the 4Runner is perfectly fine as-is. The cargo area floor is quite low for a truck-based SUV, while the space beyond is big, boxy and a whopping 47.2 cubic feet. Even when you add the novel slide-out cargo floor that reduces capacity, there's still a gigantic amount of space. We know, we filled it up. Maximum cargo capacity with the back seat lowered is 89.7 cubic feet, which rivals many three-row crossovers (the Highlander has only 84.3), and surpasses the Jeep Grand Cherokee (68.3) and Honda Passport (77.9).

There's also the 4Runner-trademark power rear window that allows you to secure long items like surf boards or lumber out the back while keeping the rest of the liftgate closed. It also allows for freer airflow in the cabin, and dogs typically love it as well (that big boxy area in general is dog friendly).

Human legroom is quite good all around. The standard power driver seat offers plenty of adjustment, while the back seat is mounted at a nice height and reclines to an almost absurd degree. That said, headroom can be a bit tight up front should you opt for the sunroof. There's a third-row seat available, but its space is extremely limited and it reduces cargo space. Really, if you want a third-row seat, crossovers like the Kia Telluride or Subaru Ascent would be a better family-hauling choice.

Photos by James Riswick

What's the 4Runner's performance and fuel economy?

The 4Runner is only offered with a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. That's not a lot given how much the 4Runner can weigh (especially the TRD Pro) and the fact that the lighter Toyota Highlander produces more than 300 horsepower. As such, the 4Runner is quite slow, and it's not helped by a standard five-speed automatic transmission that does it no favors in terms of fuel economy.

With optional four-wheel drive, the 4Runner returns 17 mpg city, 20 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Standard rear-wheel drive only nets an extra 1 mpg on the highway. However, you can expect the TRD Pro to get even worse fuel economy due to its off-road tires, heavier weight and blunter aerodynamics. We averaged 17 mpg in about 250 miles of highway driving in a TRD Pro and saw the low teens around town.

The optional four-wheel drive system provides high and low range, selected with a traditional shifter on the center console on most trim levels. The Limited, however, utilizes a knob. It also includes a locking center differential.

Despite its rugged body-on-frame construction, every 4Runner's towing capacity is only 5,000 pounds.