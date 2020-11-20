2021 Kia Sorento gets off-road upgrades for SEMA

SEMA may not be happening the same way this year, but automakers are still showing off custom creations that would have been at the show. Among those are these 2021 Kia Sorento crossovers. They've been given a number of off-road-oriented upgrades and named after national parks.

The green example is the Sorento Yosemite, and the tan one is the Sorento Zion. They were both built by LGE-CTE Motorsports and have a fairly similar selection of upgrades. Each has 20-inch wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, as well as custom fender flares to accommodate the extra rubber. Skid plates were also added for times when the 8.3 inches of ground clearance aren't quite enough.

Where the crossovers differ are in their roof adornments. The Sorento Yosemite has a custom roof rack. Nestled in the leading edge of that roof rack is a quartet of off-road lights. As for the Sorento Zion, it has a custom roof box. And unlike most aftermarket roof boxes, this one is very low profile, hugging the factory roof lines so that it looks like the Sorento just has a high roof. These parts are all custom pieces, though, so don't expect to be able to pick up any of them at your local Kia dealer.

