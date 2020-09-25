The Kia Sorento has always gone its own way. We'll spare you a history lesson, but in short, Kia's midsize crossover has never fit neatly into a same-sized competitive set. That continues for the all-new, fourth-generation 2021 Kia Sorento. It's still a midsize crossover, it still has three rows of seats, but it's still not as big as other three-row family crossovers, including Kia's own Telluride. Not everyone needs that much space. At the same time, though, perhaps you might need more than the Honda CR-Vs and Toyota RAV4s of the world provide — plus a few extra seats. For many, the Sorento should make a lot of sense.

The biggest change for 2021, then, is the amount of variety the Sorento now offers. The new X-Line trim model is basically Kia's answer to the Subaru Outback or perhaps a Toyota RAV4 Adventure. It gets an extra inch of ground clearance for a lofty 8.3 inches total, standard all-wheel drive with a locking center differential, more functional roof racks and different styling. It's no rock crawler, but for weekend adventures, it should do the job nicely. All other trims get revised styling as well, with the SX in particular slathered in glossy black trim and wheels. It's the interior that sees the bigger visual overhaul, plus an injection of the latest technology, but it's hard to imagine Kia improving upon the Sorento's already above-average interior quality.

There are huge changes under the hood. The base four-cylinder is bigger and a bit more powerful, while the old V6 engine upgrade gives way to a 2.5-liter turbo inline-four good for 281 horsepower and a robust 311 pound-feet of torque that smokes all those bigger three-row crossovers — including the Telluride. From there, things get green. The Sorento joins the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer as the only three-row hybrids, and betters them both with an estimated 37 miles per gallon combined. Then there's the new Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, which is the only three-row plug-in hybrid SUV from a non-luxury brand. It can go 30 miles on a charge, which should be more than enough to run the day’s chores without the turbocharged gas engine firing up.

All of this makes for a compelling, diverse lineup. Whether you're considering a smaller compact SUV or a bigger three-row family crossover, the new Sorento seems like a smart alternative to consider. We use "seems," though, since we've yet to drive it. We'll update this review when we get a chance behind the wheel.

What's new for 2021?

The Sorento is all-new for 2021.

What's the Sorento interior and in-car technology like?

The Sorento's interior was already a pretty nice place to spend time, so don't expect a big uptick in materials quality. Instead, it looks more distinctive for 2021 without being a carbon copy of the Telluride (in general, we appreciate that Kia doesn't subscribe to Russian Nesting Doll car design). The main difference between trim levels, besides features, is the strip of dash trim in front of the passenger and the fanciness of upholstery. Besides cloth or leather, the latter gets quilted leather on the SX. The hybrid models also get a rotary transmission selector (pictured above) instead of the traditional PRND stick.

Not surprisingly, technology is increased and upgraded for 2021. Upper trim levels get the most, of course, including a new 12.3-inch all-digital instrument panel and the same 10.25-inch touchscreen found in the Telluride. It's incredibly user-friendly, feature-packed and one of our favorite interfaces on the market. The kids should appreciate that there are eight USB ports in all but the LX, which only has six.

How big is the Sorento?

The Sorento has three rows of seats and is considered a midsize crossover, but it's considerably smaller than other vehicles described as such. It's 8 inches shorter in length than the Telluride and 4 inches narrower, which is significant. It also has nearly 2 fewer inches of third-row legroom and 3.1 fewer inches of middle-row shoulder room, two dimensions most likely to make a difference when loading up with people. All that said, the Telluride is one of the biggest vehicles in the segment, and the Sorento isn't that far off the pace. It even has more third-row space than the Toyota Highlander.

Where it really seems to suffer is cargo space behind the raised third row. Its mere 12.6 cubic feet trails all those bigger three-rows considerably, and in terms of actual luggage, should only accommodate two medium-sized bags like this Cadillac XT6. Cargo space with the third-row lowered (38.4 cubic-feet) and all seats lowered (75.5) is roughly what you get in a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.