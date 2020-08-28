Podcast

Ram 1500 Rebel TRX and Jeep Grand Wagoneer | Autoblog Podcast #642

Plus a mysterious BMW M8 mule and the return of Delage with the D12 two-seater

Aug 28th 2020 at 2:15PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Zac Palmer. The big news this go-around is the reveal of the 2021 Ram Rebel TRX and Jeep previewing the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. They also discuss a mysterious BMW M8 mule and the F1-inspired Delage D12. Next, they talk about driving the Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe before revisiting a recent "Spend My Money" segment with an update from the sender.

Autoblog Podcast #642

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

RAM 1500 Information

RAM 1500
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X