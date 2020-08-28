In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Zac Palmer. The big news this go-around is the reveal of the 2021 Ram Rebel TRX and Jeep previewing the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. They also discuss a mysterious BMW M8 mule and the F1-inspired Delage D12. Next, they talk about driving the Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe before revisiting a recent "Spend My Money" segment with an update from the sender.
Autoblog Podcast #642
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2021 Ram Rebel TRX debuts as a Hellcat-powered, desert-running Raptor killer
- Jeep previews 2022 Grand Wagoneer again
- What's hiding beneath this mystery BMW M8 mule? (Update)
- Historic French brand Delage returns with the D12
- Cars We're Driving:
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe
- Spend My Money update
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: