In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They discuss some of the big trucks Joel drove: the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and a Mil-Spec-modified Ford F-150. After that is a look at the latest car news including Trofeo versions of Maserati's sedans, Hyundai's new electric brand called Ioniq, and the BMW M3 Touring station wagon and Hyundai Elantra N-Line. They wrap things up with some musings on anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and how cars played a role in it.
Autoblog Podcast #640
Rundown
- Reviews
- 2021 Chevy Tahoe
- Mil-Spec Ford F-150
- Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo models revealed
- Ioniq becomes EV brand for Hyundai
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line revealed
- BMW finally announces an M3 station wagon
- The 19th Amendment and how cars fit in
