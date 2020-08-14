Podcast

Driving the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and big news from Hyundai | Autoblog Podcast #640

Plus Mil-Spec Ford F-150 BMW M3 wagon, Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo, and the 19th Amedment

Aug 14th 2020 at 3:30PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They discuss some of the big trucks Joel drove: the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and a Mil-Spec-modified Ford F-150. After that is a look at the latest car news including Trofeo versions of Maserati's sedans, Hyundai's new electric brand called Ioniq, and the BMW M3 Touring station wagon and Hyundai Elantra N-Line. They wrap things up with some musings on anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and how cars played a role in it.

Autoblog Podcast #640

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

