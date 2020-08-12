While we were sad to learn the Hyundai Elantra GT is disappearing from America, especially the sporty N Line, the good news is that Hyundai isn't done with sporty compacts. The company has just revealed the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, which will pick up the baton from the outgoing Elantra Sport and GT N Line. It combines the recently redesigned sedan's crisp exterior with some unique sporty accents and a familiar turbocharged four-cylinder.

Visually, the N Line is distinguished by subtle yet distinct cues. The front gets an all-black mesh along with larger outboard grilles with arrow-like inserts. The sides get small skirts, and the rear features a small spoiler, diffuser and twin round exhaust tips on the right side. The N Line also has 18-inch alloy wheels and "N Line" badging scattered about. The inside is upgraded with more heavily bolstered seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter and aluminum pedals.

Powering the Elantra N Line is the same turbocharged 1.6-liter engine featured in the old Elantra Sport and GT N Line, as well as the Veloster Turbo. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additional upgrades over the base sedan include larger front brake rotors, a multi-link independent rear suspension and stiffer suspension tuning.

Hyundai includes plenty of safety and convenience technology with the Elantra N Line, too. Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping and lane-follow assist, automatic high-beams, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning lead the standard safety features. The N Line will also have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Hyundai's Digital Key, which allows access via your smartphone.

The Elantra N Line will be available sometime this year. Exact dates haven't been given, but it will be available ahead of the Sonata N Line, which is also slated to release this year. Pricing also hasn't been announced, but expect it to come in around $24,000 like its Elantra Sport and GT N Line predecessors.

