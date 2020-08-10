Maserati just revealed a new Trofeo line of vehicles. They include the Ghibli Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo and an updated Levante Trofeo. We’re most excited about the new Ghibli Trofeo, which drops a V8 into the smaller Ghibli for the first time.

Just like the Levante Trofeo, it’s using the Ferrari 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes a whopping 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power is routed exclusively to the rear wheels. Yeah … it’s bound to be a bit hair-raising. Maserati says the 0-62 mph run is completed in 4.3 seconds, and it has a top speed of 202 mph. Updates to the exterior include new 21-inch wheels, carbon aero trim, black grille, rear extractor, more air outlets on the hood, redesigned taillights and the trident Trofeo badge sitting aft of the rear window. A new Trofeo script badge sits above red-accented trim on the fender for all three models now, too.

Next up is the Quattroporte Trofeo. This one amounts to more of an incremental update, as Maserati already sells the Quattroporte in GTS trim. The V8 engine makes 530 horsepower in that lesser trim, but Maserati pumps it up to the full 590 horses for the Trofeo. Power is sent to the rear wheels only in this model. Since it’s a larger and heavier sedan than the Ghibli, 62 mph comes two tenths of a second slower at 4.5 seconds. Top speed is identical to the Ghibli at 202 mph, though.

Last up is the Levante Trofeo, which makes do with the same exact engine as before. Interestingly enough, the Levante is quicker to 62 mph than the sedans, hitting the mark in just 4.1 seconds. However, Maserati has dressed up the exterior and interior a bit more.

The three share interior design details, including Pieno Fiore leather, trident-embossed headrests, carbon trim and Trofeo-specific digital graphics.

The Ghibli and Quattroporte gain larger 10.1-inch touchscreens with better resolution. Maserati retained the 8.4-inch screen on the Levante, but updated it with better graphics and a higher resolution.

Both timing and pricing remain question marks for the new Trofeo models.

