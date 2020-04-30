Audi released pricing information for the 2020 E-Tron Sportback, a swoopier version of the standard E-Tron that inaugurates several powertrain improvements. The fastback-like model made its debut in late 2019.

The electric Sportback will carry a base price of $78,395 when it begins arriving in American showrooms in the summer of 2020, a figure that includes a $995 destination charge. In comparison, the E-Tron starts at $75,795 after the same destination charge enters the equation. Eligible buyers can claim a one-time $7,500 tax credit from the federal government, and some states offer additional incentives.

Audi built the E-Tron Sportback on a 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, though it's engineered to use only 91% (86.5 kWh) of its total capacity in the name of longevity. It offers up to 218 miles of range, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The German firm noted the average premium vehicle owner drives 30 miles per day, so the E-Tron doesn't need to win the range race. Besides, 150-kilowatt quick-charging technology lets road-tripping motorists zap the battery with 58 miles (or about an hour's worth of driving) in 10 minutes. Leaving the Sportback plugged in for 30 minutes adds 174 miles of range to the pack.

Two electric motors (one per axle) draw electricity from the battery to develop 355 horsepower, but that figure increases to 402 when a temporary overboost function kicks in. Audi quotes a 5.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. Through-the-road Quattro all-wheel drive keeps the Sportback moving on slippery surfaces.

At launch, Audi will offer a Limited Edition One model equipped with orange brake calipers, bright exterior trim, S-Line bumpers on both ends, and gray leather upholstery inside. Plasma Blue metallic paint adds a finishing touch to the look. Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet. We don't know what the Sportback's list of extra-cost options will look like with one exception: a towing package that lets users tow up to 4,000 pounds.

Autoblog learned the regular E-Tron will likely receive the Sportback's updated powertrain in the not-too-distant future. Looking further ahead, Audi will expand the Sportback range with a tail-happy, S-badged model that relies on three motors to put 496 horsepower under the driver's right foot. The production version of the head-turning E-Tron GT concept unveiled in 2018 is expected to make its debut by the end of 2020, though it likely won't arrive in showrooms until 2021. It will stand proud as the first electric model to join the Audi Sport portfolio.

Related Video: