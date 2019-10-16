The 2020 Audi E-Tron is the first in what’s meant to be an ever-increasing lineup of electric Audis. If this crossover is anything to go by, it’s a lineup we’re going to like. For the time being, the E-Tron is alone.

Many Audi dealerships have E-Trons ready for potential buyers to test drive at this point, but we lived with this particular tester for a whole week. Like every other E-Tron for sale today, this one has two electric motors combining for 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque. In Sport mode the output increases to 402 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque — it’s rather noticeable from behind the wheel. That’ll chuck this EV crossover to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, but the immediate torque makes it feel quicker. Range is limited to 204 miles on a full charge, according to the EPA rating. Audi allows the 95-kWh battery pack to only use 88 percent of its capacity, so range is down when directly comparing to the other EVs in the segment like the Jaguar I-Pace or Tesla Model X.

Audi prices the E-Tron from $75,795, including the $995 destination charge. Our E-Tron cost a fair amount more at $89,190. Yikes. The big additions are the Prestige trim/package ($7,000) and the Edition one package ($4,900). Desirable luxuries like a full leather interior, ventilated and massaging front seats, a head-up display and Audi’s full suite of driver assistance systems comes with the Prestige. Then the Edition one package includes a bunch of fancy appearance-related add-ons like the orange brake calipers, 21-inch bi-color wheels and “Volcano Gray Ash” interior trim. Our advice? Save your money unless you have nothing better to spend $4,900 on. Of course, the $7,500 tax credit needs to be accounted for here, as every E-Tron sold in the foreseeable future will qualify.

Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: The Audi E-Tron has clearly been designed to feel as much like a normal car as possible, and that's disappointing to me as a fan of the unique driving experience an electric car can deliver. Let me explain. Many electric cars allow you to adjust drive settings settings to alter the sensitivity of throttle response, as well as regenerative braking strength. The latter can be strong enough that you can do most of your slowing down without touching the mechanical brakes. On the E-Tron, even in the sportiest, most aggressive settings, the throttle is seriously smoothed out. You won't be getting neck-snapping torque and chirping tires. And the maximum regenerative braking feels equivalent to what you might get from engine braking in a manual-transmission vehicle, which will slow you down a bit, but one-pedal driving isn't an option.

There is of course something to be said for an electric car that makes the transition from a gas car as seamless and uncomplicated as possible. The E-Tron drives exactly the way you would expect a conventional Audi to drive, just with less noise, less vibration, and even smoother acceleration. That said, it's a shame it lacks the customization ability of other EVs.