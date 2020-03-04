Despite having seen the concept over a year ago in L.A., and even driving it, it's a bit surprising that this is the first time one of our spy photographers has caught a glimpse of the Audi E-Tron GT. Even though it has been a long wait, fans of the electric luxury sedan should be pleased to see this near-production prototype looks almost exactly like the concept.

Just like the show car, this E-Tron GT is super low, from its nose to its roof. The fenders are massively exaggerated over the wheels. The roofline has an A7-style fastback line to the tail. The headlights seem to have the same shape and lighting elements. The proportions are similar to a traditional rear-drive car. It generally looks excellent.

There are some signs of realism creeping in. Conventional pull-style door handles are fitted, rather than the hidden ones on the concept and the nearly flush ones on the E-Tron GT's cousin, the Porsche Taycan. The hood no longer has an extractor vent, though the shape is roughly intact. The front fascia looks smoothed over, too, with smaller grille openings. The wheels of course are a bit smaller, and they have a more flat and likely more aerodynamic design.

When the E-Tron GT launches it will make 590 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. That puts it relatively close to the Porsche Taycan Turbo's 616 horsepower (670 with overboost) and 626 pound-feet of torque, but a comfortable distance from the Turbo S model's 616 horses (750 with overboost) and 774 pound-feet. It will also feature the Taycan's 800-volt charging capability for extremely fast recharges. Rumor has it that an even more powerful RS version of the E-Tron GT will come later, with performance close to the Taycan Turbo S. The car will likely be revealed late this year or early next year, and we wouldn't be surprised if pricing is close to, but a bit lower than, the Taycan Turbo's roughly $150,000 price tag.

