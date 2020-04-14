Ready for more Audi E-Tron goodness? A new series of spy shots depicting what appears at first blush to be Volkswagen's new ID.4 crossover tell us that Audi's engineers hard at work on the next all-electric member of its crossover and SUV lineup.

Sure, it would be easy to dismiss this as just another VW tagging along with some Audi test mules, but the ID.4 has already been spotted in the wild with effectively no camouflage. This mule, on the other hand, is heavily disguised (using Audi's favorite vinyl wrap style) and is wearing Ingolstadt plates.

Audi has already shown its Q4 E-Tron concept, and between that and spy shots of the standard Q4, we already have a pretty solid idea of what to expect from Audi's new crossover coupe. The roofline is lower than on the more traditional Q3 with which it shares almost all of its fundamental architecture. Like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, it will boast an aggressively tapered fastback-like look, but sporting Audi's more angular and chiseled styling.