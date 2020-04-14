Ready for more Audi E-Tron goodness? A new series of spy shots depicting what appears at first blush to be Volkswagen's new ID.4 crossover tell us that Audi's engineers hard at work on the next all-electric member of its crossover and SUV lineup.
Sure, it would be easy to dismiss this as just another VW tagging along with some Audi test mules, but the ID.4 has already been spotted in the wild with effectively no camouflage. This mule, on the other hand, is heavily disguised (using Audi's favorite vinyl wrap style) and is wearing Ingolstadt plates.
Audi has already shown its Q4 E-Tron concept, and between that and spy shots of the standard Q4, we already have a pretty solid idea of what to expect from Audi's new crossover coupe. The roofline is lower than on the more traditional Q3 with which it shares almost all of its fundamental architecture. Like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, it will boast an aggressively tapered fastback-like look, but sporting Audi's more angular and chiseled styling.
Audi claimed its concept would pack an 82-kWh battery capable of delivering approximately 280 miles of range (by WLTP measurement). These specs are similar to what we know about the VW ID.4, which was originally slated to debut this month at the 2020 New York International Auto Show.
Because Quattro all-wheel drive is Audi's signature, the Q4 E-Tron will power both axles, which is not expected to be standard on the ID.4. Two electric motors — one for each axle — make a combined 302 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. It will offer 125-kW fast charging, which should deliver an 80 percent charge in just over 30 minutes.