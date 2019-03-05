Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept is the next step in the world of electric Audis

The Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept just dropped its curtain at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It's an electric Audi crossover, and it looks a bit like the production E-Tron. Close resemblance to a production car is no mistake, as Audi plans to turn this concept into a production car by the end of 2020. Audi claims it will be the company's fifth electric vehicle upon introduction.
This concept is currently riding on Volkswagen Group's modular electrification platform (MEB) that will underpin the vast majority of its electric cars in the future. We get some specs to go along with the concept, too. An 82-kWh battery is under the floor, which Audi claims will provide about 280 miles of range when rated on the WLTP standard. Two electric motors, one for each axle, make a combined 302 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Maximum charge speed is capped at 125 kW, which gets you from zero to 80 percent in a smidgen longer than 30 minutes. With two electric motors combining to do the work, it has all-wheel drive. Audi says the rear motor does most of the work, but the front will kick in when called upon.
Then there are all the cool concept parts of the Q4 E-Tron Concept. First up is the paint. Audi developed it specifically for the concept, and it's designed to reflect sunlight, effectively reducing the build-up of heat. This makes the interior cooler on a sunny day, and reduces the amount of energy needed to cool the car using traditional air conditioning. It's called "Solar Sky," and it even changes the shade of blue depending on the angle of light hitting it.
A head-up display with an augmented reality function is used, which we've seen in concept before. The steering wheel spokes have touch control functionality to go along with all the other screens in the vehicle, but weirdly enough, this concept uses actual climate control buttons unlike many new production Audis today. The exterior styling is much more in-your-face than the E-Tron is. Harsh angles replace a lot of the rounded edges we see on other Audis like the Q8 SUV. The 22-inch wheels are definitely overkill, and this one has actual mirrors instead of the camera mirrors the E-Tron gets in Europe.
As the production version won't debut until 2020, we would imagine it will arrive in dealers some time in 2021.
Related video:
This concept is currently riding on Volkswagen Group's modular electrification platform (MEB) that will underpin the vast majority of its electric cars in the future. We get some specs to go along with the concept, too. An 82-kWh battery is under the floor, which Audi claims will provide about 280 miles of range when rated on the WLTP standard. Two electric motors, one for each axle, make a combined 302 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Maximum charge speed is capped at 125 kW, which gets you from zero to 80 percent in a smidgen longer than 30 minutes. With two electric motors combining to do the work, it has all-wheel drive. Audi says the rear motor does most of the work, but the front will kick in when called upon.
Then there are all the cool concept parts of the Q4 E-Tron Concept. First up is the paint. Audi developed it specifically for the concept, and it's designed to reflect sunlight, effectively reducing the build-up of heat. This makes the interior cooler on a sunny day, and reduces the amount of energy needed to cool the car using traditional air conditioning. It's called "Solar Sky," and it even changes the shade of blue depending on the angle of light hitting it.
A head-up display with an augmented reality function is used, which we've seen in concept before. The steering wheel spokes have touch control functionality to go along with all the other screens in the vehicle, but weirdly enough, this concept uses actual climate control buttons unlike many new production Audis today. The exterior styling is much more in-your-face than the E-Tron is. Harsh angles replace a lot of the rounded edges we see on other Audis like the Q8 SUV. The 22-inch wheels are definitely overkill, and this one has actual mirrors instead of the camera mirrors the E-Tron gets in Europe.
As the production version won't debut until 2020, we would imagine it will arrive in dealers some time in 2021.
Related video: