An official debut of the Volkswagen ID.4 is, according to the internet rumormill, coming in April at the New York Auto Show. If true, that means VW's electrified crossover, which is destined for sales here in the United States, ought to be very close to finalized production trim. This latest set of spy photos indicates that's spot-on.

The last set of spy shots we published showed the EV in black, with a bit of camouflage here and there to hide its detailing. These new shots show the crossover in white, and that helps us pick out a few more details we thought were worth sharing. It appears that the grille you see up front is likely an ornamental applique designed to throw off the casual onlooker. We expect the production version to go basically grilleless — a lower air intake should fulfill the car's cooling requirements — with a chrome strip that carries on into the a shapely set of headlight clusters. A sort of shark-fin-shaped pillar out back adds the impression of a floating roof, and a small bit of bodyside cladding at the bottom and around the wheel wells is likely meant to trick the eyes into reading crossover instead of wagon.

The production ID.4 should offer more space inside than the five-passenger Tiguan. Rumors have suggested an 83-kWh battery and a pair of electric motors, the front offering 101 horsepower and the rear pushing out 201 ponies, will provide a range of around 250 miles.

