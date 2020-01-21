The Volkswagen ID.3 may have kicked off the brand's global electrification offensive, but it's the ID.4 that will initially carry the banner here in the United States. We've already seen the swoopy crossover in spy shots in what looks to be close-to-production form, and that means an official debut can't be far away. According to Autocar, that unwrapping will take place at the 2020 New York Auto Show in April.

A more coupe-like version of VW's electric crossover called the ID.5 is also on the way, and that sportier model is slated for an unveiling at some unknown later date. Both CUVs will ride atop Volkswagen's MEB platform, which will see use in everything from sedans to crossovers to wagons. With compact motor assemblies and a battery nestled in the floor, the ID.4 should offer more interior space than today's five-passenger Tiguan.

In ID.4 guise, rumors indicate that the MEB guts will house an 83-kWh battery and a pair of electric motors — 101 horsepower at the front and 201 ponies at the rear — that provide all-wheel drive and will allow for a range of around 250 miles. There's still a lot we don't know, including when the ID.4 will actually go on sale and how much it'll cost, but with an official debut around the corner here's hoping we won't have to wait much longer for the full data dump.

