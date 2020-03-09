General Motors teased a slew of new electric vehicles last week at a media event where cameras weren’t allowed, and now there’s more news about the Celestiq, one of the two EVs in the pipeline for Cadillac. Reports suggest it won’t come cheap and will retail for at least $200,000.

Wall Street Journal auto writer Mike Colias dished that detail, along with word of a mid-2020 launch, on Twitter, attributing it directly to Cadillac President Steve Carlisle. Cadillac has made no official mention of starting price for either the Celestiq luxury sedan or the Lyriq, an EV SUV that it has previously teased. A spokesman told Autoblog the brand wouldn’t comment on future product speculation.

Leftover scraps from Cadillac flagship ‘Celestiq’ news: It’ll be hand-built in the hundreds per year, Caddy chief Steve Carlisle said. Price? Six figures … “and it won’t have a 1 in front of it.” Due mid-2022. — Mike Colias (@MikeColias) March 5, 2020

If true, the six-figure MSRP would make the Celestiq the most expensive Caddy ever assembled, at least outside of one-off coach builds and the presidential limo, vaunting it into the same class as brands like Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. By way of comparison, the limited-edition ultra-luxury 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham four-door debuted with a $13,074 price tag, the most expensive car of its day and the equivalent of around $120,000 in today’s dollars.

So what do we know about the Celestiq? For starters, it’ll be a halo flagship hand-built in limited quantities somewhere in the Detroit area. Our reporters who saw the white four-seater describe it as having a long, fastback roofline, no side mirrors or visible door handles, with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a tinted glass roof. A rendering of the interior showed an LED instrument cluster and infotainment display that stretches between both A pillars, with touchscreen interfaces on the rear of the front seats. It also reportedly features a hatch instead of a conventional trunk and styling cues from the Escala concept from 2016, shown above. Cadillac teased it as the “ultimate luxury experience” and said it would be highly customizable.

Cadillac also showed off the Lyriq, the name it’s given to its midsize electric crossover that it had previously promised to unveil in April, possibly at the New York Auto Show, if it manages to happen given the coronavirus. It too is part of GM’s plan to have 20 electric and fuel-cell vehicles in its global lineup by 2023.

