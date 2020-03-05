The 2020 Geneva Motor Show didn’t take place in Geneva this year. Instead, it played on computer screens across the world. Most of the car companies that would have debuted cars at the show decided to host livestream reveals of their own. That means we still got to see photos and videos of the cars on our phones and computers, but we lost the experience of physically being in the same space as the new cars. We always tend to gain a greater perspective and different opinions on cars seeing them in the flesh and photographing them ourselves, so needless to say, this wasn’t ideal. Thanks, coronavirus.

Our auto show mega galleries are usually shots from the show floor, but seeing as that wasn’t possible this time around, we compiled all the manufacturer-provided photos for you to peruse. We’ll likely get to see most (if not all) of these cars in-person at future shows, but what follows is a compilation of all the reveals that would have been if the Geneva Motor Show hadn't been canceled.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA/GTAm - Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio gets the GTA treatment