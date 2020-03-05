The 2020 Geneva Motor Show didn’t take place in Geneva this year. Instead, it played on computer screens across the world. Most of the car companies that would have debuted cars at the show decided to host livestream reveals of their own. That means we still got to see photos and videos of the cars on our phones and computers, but we lost the experience of physically being in the same space as the new cars. We always tend to gain a greater perspective and different opinions on cars seeing them in the flesh and photographing them ourselves, so needless to say, this wasn’t ideal. Thanks, coronavirus.
Our auto show mega galleries are usually shots from the show floor, but seeing as that wasn’t possible this time around, we compiled all the manufacturer-provided photos for you to peruse. We’ll likely get to see most (if not all) of these cars in-person at future shows, but what follows is a compilation of all the reveals that would have been if the Geneva Motor Show hadn't been canceled.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA/GTAm - Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio gets the GTA treatment
Alpine A110 Color Edition and Legende GT - Alpine A110 Légende GT and Color Edition: Two ends of the sports car spectrum
Aston Martin V12 Speedster - Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a $950,000 exotic dream that's wild as the wind
2020 Audi A3 Sportback - Fourth-generation Audi A3 will grow a trunk before landing in America
Audi E-Tron S Sportback - Audi E-Tron S and E-Tron Sportback S add a motor, bursts of 496 hp
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar - Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is so bespoke, it's a whole different car
BMW i4 Concept - BMW i4 Concept First Look | Golden grilles
Brabus 800 Black and Gold Edition - Brabus 800 is a bold, fast, black and gold take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63
Brabus Mercedes-Benz EQC - Brabus goes electric with its modified Mercedes EQ C
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: born to speed (and drift) through the twisties
2021 Cupra Formentor Crossover
Dacia Spring Concept Crossover SUV - Dacia Spring concept foreshadows Europe’s most affordable EV
Fiat 500 Second Generation - Second-generation Fiat 500 grows up, goes electric, gets posh
Hispano-Suiza Carmen Boulogne - Hispano-Suiza Carmen Boulogne is Spain's gift to the electric hypercar segment
Hyundai Prophecy Concept - Hyundai says the Prophecy concept illustrates the ultimate automotive form
Koenigsegg Gemera - Koenigsegg Gemera hybrid has 1,700-hp, and you can bring all your friends
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - Koenigsegg Gemera hybrid has 1,700-hp, and you can bring all your friends
Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 - Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible is gaudy and green to the max
2021 McLaren 765LT - 2021 McLaren 765LT is longer, lighter, and more powerful than the 720S
McLaren GT Verdant Theme by MSO - McLaren GT by MSO has a cashmere interior and next-level paint job
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S - 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe gets more power, updated tech
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class refresh brings All-Terrain and PHEV models to America
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class refresh brings All-Terrain and PHEV models to America
2020 Morgan Plus 4 - BMW-powered 2020 Morgan Plus Four is a revolution wearing a familiar suit
Pininfarina Battista Anniversario - Pininfarina Battista Anniversario takes three weeks to paint
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S - 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed as the quickest and most powerful yet
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet - 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed as the quickest and most powerful yet
Renault Morphoz EV Concept - Renault Morphoz concept a battery-swapping, shape-shifting Gallic EV
Skoda Octavia RS iV - Skoda Octavia RS iV is the VW GTE for someone who wants a sedan or wagon
Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover - VW confirms ID.4 name, provides details on production electric crossover