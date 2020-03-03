Bugatti made automotive history in 2019 when it built a long-tail variant of the Chiron that was still accelerating when it smashed through the 300-mph barrier. With the speed record broken and set, the French company wants to prove it also knows a thing or two about handling with a new Chiron version named Pur Sport.

"It's a lot of little details that add up to a very different driving experience. You immediately feel the car is nimbler and more agile," explained Frank Heyl, the company's deputy design director, in an interview with Autoblog.

Heyl's team worked directly with Bugatti's engineering department to create a front fascia with wider air intakes, a redesigned splitter, and a bigger grille. Out back, it's impossible to miss the 74-inch long wing that unlocks quicker cornering speeds by adding downforce. Below it, a pair of exhaust tips 3D-printed in titanium are integrated into a taller air diffuser made with carbon fiber. There's no way to miss the Pur Sport if it passes you on the highway.

The rear wing is fixed, and its mounts form an X-shaped insert. Heyl told us Bugatti deliberately sent the Chiron's hydraulically-operated spoiler back to the parts bin to save as much weight as possible. It shaved a total of 110 pounds, which is far more impressive than it sounds. "You have to consider this: we've done everything we could to save weight on the base Chiron. We've put the most expensive materials inside this car, and used the most expensive solutions already. To gain another [110 pounds] was quite a challenge," he pointed out.

The wheels received attention, too, and we're not just talking about the design or the -2.5 camber angle. "[The two rings] suck air from the inside of the wheel to the outside, which creates downforce and improves the brake cooling by increasing airflow through the wheel," Heyl explained. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are made of magnesium to reduce unsprung mass by 35 pounds, and they're wrapped by Bugatti-exclusive Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires manufactured with a stickier compound. All told, the tweaks made at the Chiron's four corners increase its lateral acceleration by 10%. Heyl's equation is beginning to add up.

Alcantara upholstery largely replaces leather in the cabin. It's lighter, and it does a better job of ensuring the driver's butt doesn't slide around when racing up a mountain road. Model-specific stitching on the seats and on the steering wheel, trim pieces, and miscellaneous accents further set the Pur Sport apart from the Chiron.