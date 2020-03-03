The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is getting a thorough styling update for the new model year, plus a few other detail changes. The V6 is gone, America is finally getting the All-Terrain wagon, and there's a plug-in hybrid sedan on the way.

Unsurprisingly, styling updates are restrained. At the front, the headlights and grille have more of a downturn at the ends for a more aggressive look. The lower grille openings look more like the AMG models, and all E-Class models now get the double power domes on the hood. The rear sees more major changes with the more vertical lights of the current model giving way to the slim horizontal ones of the new car. This gives the the E-Class a rear deck that looks lower and wider. These changes apply both to the regular E-class models as well as the E 53 AMG. Inside, the only major updates are new steering wheels with capacitive sensors, instead of wheel torque sensors for checking if the driver's hands are on the wheel, and standard 12.3-inch screens for both the instruments and infotainment.

The new All-Terrain takes advantage of some of these changes, too. However, its lower grilles are smaller and have a sort of faux skid plate design integrated at the front and back. It keeps all the distinct black plastic body cladding to give it the crossover look that it's had since its introduction to Europe a few years ago. It comes with standard all-wheel drive, air suspension, off-road driving modes and hill descent control.