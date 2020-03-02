McLaren GT by MSO has a cashmere interior and next-level paint job

Because the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is canceled, McLaren declared it will digitally host a McLaren Motor Show on March 3, 2020. The main focus of the livestream will be the "world premier of the next chapter in the McLaren LT story," but a secondary car will also show for the first time. Although it's not a new model, the GT Verdant Theme by MSO gives another example of what bespoke options can look like.

The McLaren GT Verdant Theme has a unique paint job that's unlike any other MSO released before it. It's satin, it's tri-color, and it blends in a way that gives the GT an entirely different attitude. Verdant means "green with grass or other rich vegetation" or "of the bright green color of lush grass," and McLaren is 100% on the nose with this one. McLaren says the Verdant GT "revels in a feeling for the verdant landscapes and fresh horizons that the GT has been designed to explore." The exterior combines Horsell Green, Arbor Green and Steppe Green, all colors bespoke to this vehicle. To accomplish the ombré look took 430 hours of prep and paintwork.

Further building on the exterior look, MSO added hand-painted Napier Green pinstripes on the body and the front splitter. The brake calipers match with Napier Green paint, and the MSO Black Pack darkens the wheels, the upper window surround, and the exhaust tips.

Inside, McLaren claims the first manufacturer use of cashmere in a supercar. The charcoal grey cashmere covers the center tunnel, the door inserts, the lower dashboard, the sun visors, the head restraints and the upper rear back of the seats. The rest of the seats and cabin are covered in Dark Green, Laurel Green and Jet Black leather, and Laurel Green piping adds an extra layer of contrast.

For those who prefer the GT to have a quieter presence, MSO previously customized one with MSO Defined Flux Silver paint and a Flux White interior. Either route, the options are there, and the $15,000 bespoke GT luggage set will be available to match.