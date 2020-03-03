There’s a new BAC Mono in town, folks. It’s running under the same name as before, but the car is now entering its second generation. The ethos and purpose of the Mono hasn’t changed — it’s still a single-minded track machine with room for one. However, the design is new, and so is the powertrain.

BAC says each and every body panel was redesigned from scratch for this new model. The height was reduced by 0.79 inch, and its length was reduced by 0.98 inch. This Mono has a smaller frontal area, too, making for better aerodynamics. It has new LED lights front and back; the rear spoiler is larger, and the new design makes for a sleeker looking Mono.

Street legality was still a priority for the BAC team, and that prompted a switch to a new turbocharged engine. Keep in mind, we’re talking street legality in Europe and other countries, not the U.S. That new engine is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was developed for this car by Mountune. It makes 332 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it also features a new dry sump oil system. BAC claims the engine meets the latest European emissions regulations and every other regulation necessary for it to be driven across the European continent. BAC says the transmission and chassis components were also updated, but didn’t specify in what way.

In true Mono fashion, though, the weight has been reduced. It now weighs 1,257 pounds, a 22-pound reduction from the previous-gen car. Thanks to its featherlight weight, performance is startling. It’ll get to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 170 mph. BAC admits that meeting the new European emissions targets ended up adding weight to the car, but it was able to win all that weight back by shaving grams off elsewhere. It uses the lighter carbon fiber floor, AP brake calipers and carbon ceramic brakes from the Mono R. Panels are also made using graphene-enhanced carbon fiber (like the Mono R), which BAC says also reduces weight. Even the wheels are significantly lighter, with each corner saving 2.7 pounds over the previous design — each wheel weighs only 4.9 pounds now.

The Mono’s center of gravity was lowered even further, as BAC managed to lower the fuel tank and place the battery directly under the driver. Suspension geometry was “optimized,” reducing pitch under braking and maximizing rear traction. Pirelli Trofeo R tires are also fitted as standard now.

Its price is steep. You’ll be able to pick up a new Mono in the UK for £165,950. Converted to U.S. dollars, that’s about $212,000.

