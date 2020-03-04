Brabus does not discriminate when choosing which cars to customize and tune, as long as that car is a Mercedes-Benz. The Germany-based company works on trucks, SUVs, crossovers, hatchbacks, vans, sedans, coupes, and four-door coupes. And in 2020, it also works on electrics. This is the Brabus Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Technically, this is not the first electric car Brabus has worked on. As some of you might know, Brabus also specializes in the Daimler-owned Smart brand and has previously customized the Smart EQ fortwo cabriolet. But this is different. This is a real electric Mercedes-Benz.

The Brabus is based on the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886. The stock EQC 400 has an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, two asynchronous motors, and all-wheel drive. Mercedes claims it makes 402 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque, has a top speed of 112 mph, and can sprint from zero mph to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That wasn't good enough. With what Brabus is calling the E-PowerXtra upgrade, the EQC makes 416 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. The claimed zero-to-100-km/h (62 mph) time is 4.9 seconds. The extra power is activated when the car is put into Sport mode.

The exterior has numerous changes that include a body design meant to mimic the look of a circuit board. The Brabus also has an aerodynamic body kit, an added rear spoiler, and monoblock Z wheels in 20- or 21-inch sizes.

Technically, this is a concept vehicle, and not all the parts are available yet, but the customization possibilities throughout the interior are plentiful, as well. In addition to the bespoke leather, Brabus also offers aluminum drive pedals, aluminum door-lock pins, illuminated aluminum scuff plates, branded floor mats, and many other things that could change the look and feel of the cabin.

More details about available options and pricing will be available at a later date.