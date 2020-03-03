Mansory is all about excess, and if the Geneva Motor Show were going on, all visitors to its booth would likely need eye protection upon entering. Take this Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible for an example. The exterior paint may be matte black, but it’s gaudy to the max. There’s a body kit in play here, giving the hood, front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper the Mansory edge (or ugly, however you want to look at it).

Much of the classy Bentley styling is interrupted here, but the interior is where Mansory really went nuts. That green you’re looking at is called “green chrome-oxite,” and it might just be visible from the International Space Station. The leather is all in-house Mansory work, which is then complemented by carbon fiber. If you like diamond-quilted stitching, you’re in luck. The leather design is literally everywhere it could possibly be, even in places where it makes no sense, like the floor.

This Continental GT V8 also has a couple performance modifications, too. Mansory has fitted a high performance exhaust system and fiddled with the ECU for a little extra power. It now makes 640 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque, up handily from the 582 horses and 568 pound-feet of torque it makes in stock form. That lowers the 0-60 mph time by one tenth of a second to 3.8 seconds. Top speed also rises from 198 mph to 205 mph. Finally, you can crest 200 mph in your V8 Continental.

Mansory truly leaves no stone unturned in a build like this. Even the engine bay features green accents all over the place. Pricing wasn’t detailed by Mansory, but if you’re one of the few (or maybe just the one?) who actually wants a Bentley in this spec, we’re sure Mansory will put a number out there for you. We’ve shot a note over to Mansory ourselves to see what this monstrosity of a Bentley conversion costs. It’s sure to be extravagant.

Related Video: