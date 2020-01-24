The 2020 Hyundai Venue is the latest entry to the burgeoning subcompact crossover segment, but rather than targeting the heart of that crowded group, it aims for the entry point with a small size and similarly small price. The all-new model for Hyundai is highly attractive with a chiseled, upright body and wide stance. Looking closely reveals clever details such as the woven pattern to the grille and the angular taillight lenses. The interior has typical hard plastics, but controls are easy to use and the design is funky and cheerful with the Denim model going above-and-beyond with a unique blue color scheme to match its exterior. On the whole, the Venue is pleasant to drive with nippy handling and adequate acceleration from its little engine.

The most direct competitors to the Hyundai Venue are the Nissan Kicks and the Kia Soul. Both are priced closely to the Hyundai and are similarly only available with front-wheel drive. The Kicks is a bit more fuel efficient and offers more cargo space, but isn't as fun to drive. The Soul is significantly larger than both, offers more powerful engines and additional trim choices, but can also end up costing more as a result and is less efficient. Still, it's worth checking out all three along with a pair of small hatchbacks: the Honda Fit and Kia Rio. They may not have the crossover looks or modest ground clearance increase, but they have lower prices and better fuel economy. The Fit even has more total cargo space.

That hodge-podge collection of competitors aside, the Venue is nevertheless an attractive, cost-effective alternative to any of the subcompact crossover contenders so long as all-wheel drive isn't a must.

What's new for 2020?

The Hyundai Venue is a completely new model introduced this year.

What's the Venue's interior and in-car technology like?

As with most cars in this price range, the Venue’s interior has a plethora of cheap, hard plastics. Fortunately, Hyundai uses a nice mix of colors and textures that makes it look more upscale than it is. It also has nice details such as little hashmarks dotting the outside of the instrument dials, a stylish temperature and fan speed display for the automatic climate control, and nifty striped fabric in the up-level SEL we tried out. The Denim model, pictured above, goes a step further with a unique light blue interior and matching upholstery.

Also sprucing up the interior’s design is the large 8-inch infotainment display. It’s paired with Hyundai’s convenient and solid-feeling shortcut buttons and knobs, plus a simple on-screen user interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on every Venue, while an extra USB port and two more speakers (six total) are included with the SEL and Denim.

How big is the Venue?

The Venue is a very small crossover at just 159 inches long, which is a full 10 inches shorter than its close competitor the Kicks. It's also a featherweight, tipping the scales at a little more than 2,500 pounds. This size makes it easy to maneuver, but so does the Venue's great forward and lateral visibility made possible by tall, upright windows and thin pillars. Rear visibility is marred by thick rear pillars, but isn’t any worse than the competition (in some cases, it's actually better).

Space for front passengers is accommodating, particularly with headroom. It’s also easy to find a comfortable seating position with the extra-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and head- and legroom are generous up front. The seats themselves have thick, soft cushioning that makes up for limited lumbar support and bolstering. The rear seat is a bit tight when it comes to legroom. Your author is of average male height and could sit behind himself, but knees rubbed on the hard plastic back of the front seat. The seat itself also lacks much shape, but at least the angles of the seat base and back rest are comfortable.

Cargo space comes in at 18.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats, which is less than the class-leading Kicks and its 25.3 cubic feet, but consistent with the rest of the segment. Given the Venue's boxy shape, we're guessing that in practice, it may be more practical than most subcompact crossovers. With the seats folded, the Venue’s 31.9 cubic feet is nearly the same as the Nissan.