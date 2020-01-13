Official

Chevy, Kia and Jeep win 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year

Most of the finalists came from America and South Korea, with one Japanese finalist

Jan 13th 2020 at 8:55AM
Although the Detroit Auto Show is moving to the summer, the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) awards were again announced in January. The car of the year is the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Utility of the year is the 2020 Kia Telluride. Truck of the year is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

None of these choices was particularly surprising. All of these cars were major releases that delivered on style, performance and functionality. That being said, the runners-up in each category were noteworthy, too. You can see the full list of finalists below.

Car

Utility

Truck

Follow any of the inline links above to read our reviews on the winners and finalists.

