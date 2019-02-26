2020 Kia Telluride | Everything we know so far

If anything, the Telluride should ultimately impress inside with tons of space, a massive features list and an eye-catching design. The range-topping SX trim is genuinely luxurious, easily matching the quality and ambiance of some luxury models, let alone the mainstream models with which the Telluride will directly compete.
We have yet to test the 2020 Telluride, but will update this page when we do, and we've included below everything we know about this new three-row SUV – which is actually quite a lot.
What's new for 2020?The Telluride is an all-new model for Kia, filling the gap at the top of its SUV lineup.
How big is it?The Telluride is a large, three-row family crossover. It eclipses most competitors in terms of overall length, and its wheelbase is generously long as well, freeing up plenty of interior space. In fact, dimensions indicate that its second-row legroom is greater than its primary competitors, while few manage to outdo its third-row legroom. And if they do, it's by less than an inch. Third-row headroom is also excellent. Altogether, there will be lots of space for the kids to grow into.
Cargo space also betters that of most competitors, even with the third-row raised. There's 21 cubic feet behind the way back, versus the 16 to 18 range of rival crossovers. That can be the difference between an extra bag coming along. With all seats lowered, only the new 2020 Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Traverse outdo the Telluride's 87 cubic feet of maximum space. Credit for this size and versatility should go to the Telluride's boxy shape, which is always a benefit when it comes to storing big, bulky things.
To see how the Telluride's dimensions compare to its three-row crossover rivals, see our feature comparing the Telluride versus the 2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Honda Pilot, 2020 Hyundai Palisade, 2019 Subaru Ascent and 2019 Toyota Highlander.
What's the performance and fuel economy?Every 2020 Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. This is a strong amount for the segment, especially given the Telluride's reasonable curb weight between 4,112 and 4,255 pounds. An 8-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel is an option. That system constantly alters the amount of power going to the front and rear axles, with the percentage of distribution differing depending on the selected drive mode. For instance, Sport splits power 65/35 front/rear, whereas Comfort and Snow have a 80/20 split. There's also a Lock mode best suited for off-roading, which keeps things 50/50. Towing capacity is rated to be 5,000 pounds, which is typical for a large family crossover.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 19/24/21 with all-wheel drive. This makes the Telluride dead even with most competitors.
What's it like to drive?We have yet to test the Kia Telluride, but will do so soon. Check back here to Autoblog for our first drive impressions.
What more can you read about the 2020 Kia Telluride?
2020 Kia Telluride Comparison: Specs and pricing versus other 3-row crossovers
In this comparison of engine specs, dimensions, pricing and photos, we take a look at the 2020 Telluride versus the Honda Pilot, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer, and the Telluride's mechanically related cousin, the equally new 2020 Hyundai Palisade.
2020 Kia Telluride introduced at the Detroit Auto Show
Kia added its newest and largest entrant to its lineup, unveiling the designed- and made-in-America Telluride as its new SUV flagship. It's a handsome and sporty midsize three-row SUV that seats eight, offers upscale interior perks and safety technology, plus off-road capability. Further details about what's new and significant.
What features are available and what's the price?The 2020 Kia Telluride starts at $32,735, including a $1,045 destination charge that we've applied to all prices below. There are four trim levels — LX, S, EX and SX — and all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.
Standard equipment on the LX ($32,735) includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, proximity entry and push-button start, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, manual height-adjustable driver seat, "Sofino" leatherette upholstery, a 60/40-split second-row seat (sliding, reclining, folding), 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, 5 USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and a six-speaker sound system. See the Safety section below for its standard safety and accident avoidance features.
The Telluride S ($35,035) additions include 20-inch wheels, special Satin Chrome exterior trim, roof rails, a sunroof, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar), heated front seats, and second-row captain's chairs (the bench becomes a $100 option).
The EX ($38,135) reverts to 18-inch wheels and the second-row bench. Its additions include a handsfree power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row sunshades, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear temperature controls, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, one more USB port, integrated navigation and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.
The SX ($42,535) additions include black 20-inch wheels, the captain's chairs (the bench is not available), LED headlights and fog lights, front parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, expanded digital instruments, driver seat thigh extension, driver memory settings, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The optional Prestige package ($2,000) adds to the SX automatic wipers, a head-up display, heated and ventilated second-row seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a 110-volt house-style electric outlet and a heated steering wheel.
The Towing package ($795) available on the EX and SX includes a tow hitch and a self-leveling rear suspension.
What are its safety ratings and equipment?The 2020 Telluride comes standard with a comprehensive array of safety equipment, including accident avoidance tech. Besides the usual airbags and stability aides, standard items include forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, and a driver inattention warning system. An enhanced blind-spot monitoring system is included in the SX.
The Telluride had not been crash tested by a third party at the time of this writing.