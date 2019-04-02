2020 Jeep Gladiator Review and Buying Guide | Equal parts capability and character





What's the Gladiator's interior and in-car technology like? The Gladiator shares much of its interior with the Wrangler, which is a very good (and cool) thing. You get the same characterful and, in upper trims, colorful design constructed of materials that should seem almost shockingly opulent for hardcore Wrangler faithful. Jeep's serviceable 5-inch touchscreen is standard, but you can upgrade to either a 7- or 8.4-inch unit that improve functionality considerably (in part since they include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The fact that you sit rather close to the dash in the Gladiator means those big screens seem even bigger.



Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator is offered with either multi-panel soft- or hardtop roof designs. The soft top in particular is notable for allowing you to remove its rear panel while leaving the roof panel in place. This allows for free-flowing air without the sunburn. And, if free-flowing air is really your thing, the doors are removable and the windshield can be lowered after the removal of a few bolts.



The bed is only available in a 5-foot length and includes tie-down points and a power outlet.





How big is Gladiator? The Gladiator is considerably longer than the Wrangler, but let's stick to comparisons with other midsize trucks. As it's only available with what effectively is a crew cab and short bed design, every Gladiator has the same length of 218 inches. That's 8 inches longer than the



The interior is a different story, where there's ample space for four adults to sit comfortably. At 38.3 inches, there are a couple more inches of rear-seat legroom in the Gladiator than in any of its competitors. We had no trouble putting one 6-footer in the rear seat behind another similarly tall person in a comfortable driving position. Front and rear headroom are also class-leading. What's the Gladiator's performance and fuel economy? Like the Wrangler, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator comes standard with

Unlike the Wrangler, however, the Gladiator does not offer Jeep's own turbocharged engine option. A 3.0-liter



The Gladiator is considerably longer than the Wrangler, but let's stick to comparisons with other midsize trucks. As it's only available with what effectively is a crew cab and short bed design, every Gladiator has the same length of 218 inches. That's 8 inches longer than the Ford Ranger , but about 7 inches shorter than the long-bed versions of the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma . It's a bit narrower than those as well. Basically, the Gladiator is in the heart of the midsize pickup segment.The interior is a different story, where there's ample space for four adults to sit comfortably. At 38.3 inches, there are a couple more inches of rear-seat legroom in the Gladiator than in any of its competitors. We had no trouble putting one 6-footer in the rear seat behind another similarly tall person in a comfortable driving position. Front and rear headroom are also class-leading.Like the Wrangler, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator comes standard with FCA's 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, and an eight-speed automatic optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with the automatic, and 16/23/19 with the manual. That's 3 mpg worse than the turbocharged Ford Ranger.Unlike the Wrangler, however, the Gladiator does not offer Jeep's own turbocharged engine option. A 3.0-liter diesel V6 has been promised by Jeep, but isn't expected to show up in dealerships until the 2020 calendar year.