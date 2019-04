2020 Hyundai Palisade Overview | Everything we know so far

What's new for 2020?

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

How big is it?

What's the performance and fuel economy?

There are so many three-row crossovers now that it's getting pretty hard to figure out which is the best one for your family. Thankfully, it's not a bad problem to have since so many of them are so good. One of the newest aiming to join that fray is the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, an all-new model that should be distinguished by its large size, strong value and genuinely premium cabin. We've had a preview of what to expect based on a brief drive of a Korean-market version , plus our review of the mechanically related Kia Telluride , but we'll need to wait a bit before knowing for sure if the new 2020 Palisade is a top choice in the segment. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know so far below. It's actually quite a lot.The Palisade is all-new for 2020. It technically replaces the old three-row Hyundai Santa Fe , but it's larger and better suited to compete with other large, three-row family crossovers. It is mechanically related to the 2020 Kia Telluride The Palisade has an elegant, attractive cabin highlighted by a large, high-placed infotainment touchscreen and a center console that rises to meet the dash, leaving extra storage underneath. It's both attractive and functional. Quality is also shockingly good, grossly outclassing the three-row Santa Fe it replaces, and challenging luxury models in its upper trim levels. It is certainly more stylish and looks less utilitarian than a Honda Pilot or Subaru Ascent Every Palisade comes standard with an eight-inch touchscreen, which is the upgrade unit in other Hyundais. It's easy to use, and thanks to the Palisade's design, easy to see. A new 10.25-inch widescreen unit is available on upper trim levels, much as it is in the Kia Telluride . Like that sister SUV, the Palisade also comes standard with a multitude of standard infotainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and five USB ports. An extra pair of USB ports is added to upper trim levels, however, which can also be outfitted with wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation and an Infinity premium sound system. Also shared with the Telluride is the Driver Talk in-car intercom system that transmits the driver's voice to those sitting in the back.The Palisade is one of the largest three-row crossovers, both on the outside and inside. Few are as long and wide, while third-row leg- and headroom are among the most generous in the segment. Even a tall adult can fit back there quite comfortably, while three pre-teens should be easily be able to shoehorn inside. Better still, the large rear quarter windows mean they won't feel too claustrophobic back there.The second row offers a standard 60/40-split bench seat that results in an eight-person overall capacity, or captain's chairs that reduces capacity to seven. The seats themselves slide forward for third-row access easily at the press of the button, but the resulting pass through could be bigger. Cargo capacity is excellent, although not quite as spacious as the boxier Telluride. There are 3 fewer cubic-feet behind the raised third row, which could be the difference in fitting an extra overnight bag, but nevertheless, there is a bit more space back there in the Palisade than most competitors offer at 18 cubic feet. There is 46 cubic feet when the third row is lowered, which is pretty average for the segment.Every Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Front- or all-wheel drive are available, and an eight-speed automatic is standard. The towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.Fuel economy estimates had not been announced at the time of this writing, but we would expect them to be the same as the Telluride: 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 19/24/21 with all-wheel drive.