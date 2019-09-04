The Porsche Taycan is here, and it’s ready to upset the apple cart. Tesla has owned the performance side of the electric car segment for a long time now. Much of that can be attributed to there not being any competition, but with the Taycan’s reveal, things are changing quickly. Up until this point, nobody had an electric car that could go head-to-head with the Model S. We had to compare it with gasoline-powered cars or electric crossovers.

Now we can all feast our eyes on the first comparison chart that pits the best of the Taycan up against the best of the Model S. We chose to use the Taycan Turbo S and Model S Performance models for the comparison, just so we can see what peak performance looks like for both cars. Both have slightly less powerful variants (Turbo and Long Range respectively), and we’ll consider those models briefly in our text below the chart.

Performance

From a numbers standpoint, the Taycan Turbo S and Model S Performance are close. Since Tesla doesn’t post final, combined power and torque figures, we had to estimate. Still, the estimates beat the Taycan Turbo S, but only just. Porsche says that the figures we’re looking at here is the power it makes in “overboost” mode on the Turbo S. The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both make 616 horsepower when you’re not using the overboost function. We imagine Tesla’s figures are also from some sort of “overboost” function, as the spec sheet says it’s the “maximum net power” and “maximum torque.” However, no other power specs are listed for the Model S Performance than those given here.

What really matters is how fast it goes. The 0-60 mph time on the Tesla is 0.2 second quicker than the time quoted for the Turbo S. Both use dual motors (one front and one in back) to put the power down, giving both vehicles all-wheel drive. It’s difficult to give one the nod over the other from a straight line speed perspective, but Porsche has stressed repeatability in its acceleration numbers. If the car is able to maintain these acceleration figures like Porsche says it can (we completely trust Porsche on performance claims) then the edge would swing way into Porsche’s favor. This “longevity” claim is something we’ll examine upon getting in the Taycan’s driver’s seat. Porsche also has a bunch of great performance add-ons like rear-wheel steering, PCCB (ceramic composite brakes), electronic limited-slip differential and a trick two-speed transmission for the rear axle.