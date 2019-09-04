Official

All of the 2020 Porsche Taycan paint and interior colors revealed

Choose from 10 paint colors and nine interior variants

Sep 4th 2019 at 11:57AM
The 2020 Porsche Taycan electric super sedan has finally been unveiled, and along with the reveal comes the car's configuration tool. And thanks to that tool, we can now see all the different hues available for it inside and out. For the exterior paint, customers will be able to choose from 10 colors, though half of those are shades of gray. The other half are more bold colors. Every color is a no-charge option except for Carmine Red, which is an extra $3,150. The colors' names are listed in order of appearance in the gallery above:

  • Carmine Red
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic

There are also nine interior options with three color schemes to each material. An all-leather interior can be had in just black, black and beige or black and red. The all-black choice is no charge while the latter two are an extra $570. In Race-Tex, the non-leather alternative, the choices are black, Graphite Blue or black and grey. The all-black and Graphite Blue options are no charge, while black and grey is a $570 option. Finally there are the Olea Club leather interior trimmings. All of these are extra cost starting at $2,450 for black or brown. The black and beige Olea Club interior costs $3,010. All of the interior options can be seen in the above gallery.

So which exterior color would you buy? Choose from the tweets below. Then we'll pit the winners from each bracket against each other:

