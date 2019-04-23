2020 Tesla Model S and X get range, power boosts thanks to a new motor design

The newest Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars to come off the line this week are getting a substantial boost in performance and range. The new Model S Long Range can go 35 more miles than the previous version for a total of 370 miles on a charge, and the Model X Long Range can go 30 more miles for a total of 325 miles on a charge. The Model S Performance sees its range bumped up to 345 miles from 315 while the Model X Performance nabs a 305-mile range rating over the old model's 289-mile range.
Tesla credits the range gain to a more efficient motor design, evident by the fact the cars have the same 100-kWh batteries of their predecessors. The biggest change is the switch to a permanent magnet reluctance motor at the front. The base Model 3 relies on a similar motor. At the back, the Model S and Model X still use an induction motor. Tesla also notes that 0-60 mph times are faster for the standard and long-range models. The base Model S will do the sprint in 4 seconds and the Long Range trim will do it in 3.7 seconds (a 0.4-second improvement). The base Model X will hit 60 in 4.6 seconds with the Long Range trim doing it in 4.4 seconds.
The entire Model S and Model X lineup now have the capability to recharge using 200-kW V3 Superchargers for faster recharging. There's also now automatically adaptive air suspension available that will adjust based on driving style and road conditions.
The Model S and Model X Standard Range models are also back. The Model S Standard Range can go 285 miles and starts at $78,000, which is $10,000 less than the Long Range trim. The Model X Standard Range will go 250 miles and starts at $83,000, again $10,000 less than the Long Range. Tesla also is offering current Model S and X owners free Ludicrous Mode if they buy a new Performance model Model S or X. The option runs $20,000 otherwise.
Tesla credits the range gain to a more efficient motor design, evident by the fact the cars have the same 100-kWh batteries of their predecessors. The biggest change is the switch to a permanent magnet reluctance motor at the front. The base Model 3 relies on a similar motor. At the back, the Model S and Model X still use an induction motor. Tesla also notes that 0-60 mph times are faster for the standard and long-range models. The base Model S will do the sprint in 4 seconds and the Long Range trim will do it in 3.7 seconds (a 0.4-second improvement). The base Model X will hit 60 in 4.6 seconds with the Long Range trim doing it in 4.4 seconds.
The entire Model S and Model X lineup now have the capability to recharge using 200-kW V3 Superchargers for faster recharging. There's also now automatically adaptive air suspension available that will adjust based on driving style and road conditions.
The Model S and Model X Standard Range models are also back. The Model S Standard Range can go 285 miles and starts at $78,000, which is $10,000 less than the Long Range trim. The Model X Standard Range will go 250 miles and starts at $83,000, again $10,000 less than the Long Range. Tesla also is offering current Model S and X owners free Ludicrous Mode if they buy a new Performance model Model S or X. The option runs $20,000 otherwise.