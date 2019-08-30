In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To begin, Greg takes a moment to remember the fastest woman on four wheels and former host of Autoblog's "The List," Jessi Combs, who died this week. Then our editors turn their attention to the cars they've been driving, including the Lincoln Aviator, Ford Ranger and Nissan Frontier, as well as Joel's recent stint in the Fiat 500 Abarth and Fiat 124 Spider Abarth, including track time at Laguna Seca. Finally, they turn their attention to a listener in Germany who is looking to replace an aging Volkswagen Eos with a newer convertible in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #593
Rundown
- Remembering Jessi Combs
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator and Aviator Grand Touring
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 Nissan Frontier
- 2019 Fiat 500 Abarth and 124 Spider Abarth at Laguna Seca
- Spend My Money
